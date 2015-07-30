The best times to post on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Steven Benna

Want to build your social media following? There’s more to it than simply posting a lot of content.

It’s about finding your audience on the right platform, at the right time.

To help you out, Microsoft put together the below infographic identifying the target audiences and optimal sharing times on email, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Microsoft Connect with You AudienceMicrosoft

NOW WATCH: These college majors lead to the highest starting salaries

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.