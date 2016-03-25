The best time of day to shop at Costco

Costco is the land of discounts and shockingly good food — but the abundance can be overwhelming. Fortunately, experts have advice on when you should visit the retailer.

The best time to visit Costco is from 3 to 5 p.m. on weekdays, reports Lifehacker, citing a video from the Krazy Koupon Lady.

There’s no one day of the week that’s best to shop, as the retailer marks down different products every day, according to a video by the Costco pros.

However, the window of 3 to 5 p.m. on a weekday is the best time to escape the crowds that mob the stores on weekends.

The wisdom of the afternoon visit is backed up by a Costco insider, reports Lifehacker. Jon Van Guilder, a Costco manager for 28 years, recommended visiting the store right after opening and before 11 a.m., weekdays between 2:30 and 5 p.m., and any night within 45 minutes of closing time.

