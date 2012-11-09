The Best Possible Time To Send An Email

Almost everybody’s had the experience of sending off an important, timely email, then hearing nothing back for days at a time, or nothing at all. It can be an incredibly frustrating experience.



Ramon Ray points to a recent study of 21 million messages from email marketing firm GetResponse which breaks down the best timing and strategies for getting responses from others.

Though there are some variations between people, but according to their research, the best possible times to send emails for open rates and click through is between 8:00 A.M. and 10:00 A.M or between 3:00 P.M. and 4:00 P.M.

Here’s their infographic showing how you can best strategically time your emails:

Photo: GetResponse

Read more about the study here

