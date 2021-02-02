16 of the best time-loop movies and shows to watch this Groundhog Day

- Groundhog Day is celebrated each year on February 2.
- The film “Groundhog Day” is about a weatherman who keeps waking up on February 2.
- This spawned a whole genre of time-loop films in which someone relives a day.
“Groundhog Day” has prompted much discussion over the years, including how long Phil was stuck inside the time loop (guesses range from a few weeks to “a lifetime”), and if the movie is a religious allegory. We can’t say for sure, but we can say that “Groundhog Day” is a stone-cold classic.
Nyles and Sarah bond at the wedding reception, and after a night of fun, Sarah follows Nyles into a cave — and subsequently gets trapped inside a time loop with Nyles, who has been reliving November 9 for an undetermined amount of time. The two fall in love and viewers slowly learn more and more about their lives before the wedding.
We won’t spoil what happens, but the film is a worthy successor to the “time-loop films” crown.
The film, which has a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, takes a mythological turn once Harris (the driver) begins realizing that he’s in a loop. From there, the story takes many twists and turns we won’t spoil here.
Of course, this doesn’t work, as this reality has its own version of the baby-face killer from the first film, forcing Tree and Carter to team up and figure out how save everyone again.
CJ uses this technology to travel back in time to the same day over and over again in order to prevent the murder of her older brother, Calvin, by a police officer. Produced by Spike Lee, “See You Yesterday” will leave you pondering time travel and its consequences for much longer than its runtime.
During a battle, Cage gets doused in one of the aliens’ blood, and gains the ability to loop through time — he relives the battle over and over, resetting to the morning of the battle each time he dies, until Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), who previously had this power before she had a blood transfusion, figures out what Cage can do. From there, the two team up to try and take down the Mimics once and for all.
“Boss Level” starts with Grillo’s character, Roy, already stuck in his time loop, evading multiple assassins trying to kill him before inevitably dying at their hand. In order to survive and take down the boss, Roy must train and practice beating the people who are out to get him, just like in a video game.
As the days progress, Samantha realizes that her friends aren’t what they seem, and that her boyfriend isn’t the great guy she thinks he is.
While the ending of the film was a bit controversial, the way that Samantha learns what is actually important still resonates.
The film was remade in 2006, titled “Christmas Do-Over,” starring Jay Mohr and Daphne Zuniga as a divorced couple.
Instead of reliving a day, Rob keeps reliving the hour before his wedding, each time reappearing naked in the elevator. While this film has the equally rare 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, it might be worth your time — Google reviewers gave it a 4.1 star rating.
In June 2019, “Russian Doll” was renewed for a second season, and it finally finished filming in June 2021.
The episode goes through what would happen in seven different timelines — that is, what would happen if each member of the group went downstairs to pick up the pizza. Classic “Community” hijinks ensue, and the episode has been called one of the all-time best episodes of the series.