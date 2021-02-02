16 of the best time-loop movies and shows to watch this Groundhog Day

Almost three decades later, Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti co-starred in “Palm Springs,” a modern spin on the story.

Samberg and Milioti play Nyles and Sarah, two guests at a wedding that takes place on November 9 in Palm Springs, California. Nyles’ girlfriend is a close friend of the bride, who is also Sarah’s younger sister.

Nyles and Sarah bond at the wedding reception, and after a night of fun, Sarah follows Nyles into a cave — and subsequently gets trapped inside a time loop with Nyles, who has been reliving November 9 for an undetermined amount of time. The two fall in love and viewers slowly learn more and more about their lives before the wedding.

We won’t spoil what happens, but the film is a worthy successor to the “time-loop films” crown.

