Why One Broker Thinks This Is The Best Time To Be Selling Your Home In NYC

A Fifth Avenue Co-Op in New York City. The building is in the most expensive zip code in the country.

Prudential Douglas Elliman executive vice president Christopher Poore wouldn’t want to be living or selling in any other period in New York City more than right now.The New York Daily News asked Poore, “In which era in NYC history would you want to be selling or living?“



He responded:

Right now. The market is hot as supply is limited. New development is also on the rise. It is truly an exciting time.

Poore is one of the city’s top real estate agents, so he has his thumb on the pulse of what’s happening in the world of New York City real estate.

And it’s on track for its best year ever.

“Without question, 2012 is shaping up to be the best year in Luxury Sales ever recorded,” Donna Olshan, of Olshan Realty, told Business Insider last week.

Poore told the Daily News to keep an eye on Hell’s Kitchen and NoMad (north of Madison Square Park). He said the two are emerging neighborhoods with “burgeoning culinary and shopping scenes,” and that new Developments are also popping up in the areas.

