The best time of the morning to drink coffee if you have a 9-to-5 job

Mmm, coffee.

It tastes warm and delicious in the morning, but is there a correct time to get your first sip?

JOE.ie resurfaced an interview from Gastropod, in which neuroscience PHd candidate Steven Miller says the best time to drink coffee is after 9:30 a.m.

Miller studies the effects of various drugs on the brain, known as chronopharmacology, at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Maryland.

He explained to Gastropod that the stress hormone cortisol, which regulates our energy, peaks between 8 and 9 in the morning for people who work a 9-to-5 job and have a regular sleep schedule.

The natural boost in energy our body receives during this hour means we don’t need extra help from caffeine. Our cortisol levels will begin sliding after 9:30 a.m. — so you’ll want that added jolt.

Gastropod warns: “[Miller’s] recommendation doesn’t hold true for everyone: anyone whose sleep schedule is not regular or who works evening or night shifts will have a different cortisol production rhythm.”

You can listen to the entire interview and get more great breakfast facts on the episode of Gastropod here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.