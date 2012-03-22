The 17 Best Tweets About The Stunning Tim Tebow Trade

Tony Manfred
tim tebow cying

Photo: Screenshot via Sarah Phillips

Twitter was one of the essential components of Tebowmania.One of the defining parts of the 2011 NFL season was watching our timelines blow up with “TEBOW!!!” after “TEBOW!!!” as he staged an epic comeback.

So it’s no surprise that Twitter came up big with some snark and humour when news of Tebow’s shocking trade (we think) to the Jets came out.

This is the official Redskins Twitter feed (someone presumably got fired for this)

Something different

KATE UPTON: Meet The 19-Year-Old Who Is Now The Biggest Supermodel On Earth >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.