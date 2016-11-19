We tried on black tights from 6 popular stores and figured out the only brand worth buying

The INSIDER Summary:

Black tights are a must for fall and winter wardrobes, but any pair worth buying pair needs to be comfortable, durable, and priced right. Popular brands vary pretty widely in cost — from around $6 all the way up to $25 — so it’s hard to tell what price point gets you the best tights for your buck.

We bought black tights from these 6 popular brands and tried them on.

Caroline Praderio/INSIDER Clockwise from top left: H&M, Calvin Klein, Hanes, Uniqlo, Gap, Forever21.

Then, we evaluated each pair based on five criteria: fabric, fit, opacity, quality, and price.

Each pair could net a maximum of two points for each category, earning a total score from 1 to 10. Here’s how they fared, from worst to best:

6. With Forever 21 tights, you get what you pay for.

Forever 21 gets a few points for offering the cheapest pair ($5.90), but the benefits end there. These tights are made of a low-quality, scratchy fabric prone to snags and static cling. They also lack stretchiness, so our model would definitely recommend buying a size larger than you’re used to getting.

Finally, these tights had little opacity — though they’d be an ok choice if you’re seeking a more sheer look.

TOTAL: 2 out of 10

5. Hanes tights are soft, but lacking stretch.

We picked up this pair of Hanes tights at our local CVS for $7.49. In our hands, they have a lovely, silky feeling — but as soon as we tried them on, we could tell the cheap material would run and snag easily.

They also aren’t as opaque as the packaging promised, and they don’t have much stretch. And if you’re looking for tights that will slim you, don’t pick this pair: They don’t have any kind of control top.

TOTAL: 3 out of 10

4. At Uniqlo, buy a size larger than you normally do.

The biggest strength of Uniqlo’s tights is the fabric: It’s not very opaque, but it’s strong, thick, and feels durable. (Uniqlo also says its tights will keep you warm in the cold, but we only tested them inside.)

Sadly, they also seem undersized. They are far shorter than other tights we tried on — so short that our model had to do the pull-up dance (you know the one we’re talking about) to get them on. If you do choose Uniqlo, definitely size up.

Plus, they don’t extend higher than hip-level, and we’re partial to higher-waisted fits. Luckily, you won’t pay up the nose for almost anything at Uniqlo, and these tights retail for just $9.90.

TOTAL: 4 out of 10

3. Gap tights are fine, but the quality is lacking for the price.

Gap tights have some major pros: Comfortable fabric, no unsightly center seam, and decent opacity. But there were cons, of course: We wish the waistband came up higher, there was already a hole in the tights when we opened the package, and they are priced at a fairly steep $14.95.

Overall, we’d rate these tights as very middle-of-the-road.

TOTAL: 6 out of 10

2. Calvin Klein tights are great — and pricey.

We loved Calvin Klein tights for their comfortable, silky, high-quality fabric. That’s all well and good until you see the price tag: $24.

These tights were also thinner and more transparent than our number one pick, leading us to believe they will run more easily. Plus, they have a noticeable center seam that would be easily visible in tighter clothing.

But one quality had us torn: These tights have extra-tight elastic in the thigh area — good if you’re looking for something slimming, but maybe less good if you want ultimate comfort.

TOTAL: 7 out of 10

1. H&M tights had (almost) everything.

H&M tights have the same awkward center seam we found in the Calvin Klein tights, and we hoped they’d be a bit cheaper than $12.99.

But it was impossible to deny that these tights are made of the thickest, highest-quality fabric of any brand we tried. They’re also unmatched when it comes to opacity.

TOTAL: 8 out of 10

The bottom line:

Only one pair of tights offered high quality, opacity, and stretchy comfort at a reasonable price — once again, H&M ruled the day.

Their dominance was especially clear in the opacity department. Just look at the stark difference between Hanes (left) and H&M tights (right):

We’ll be wearing H&M tights all winter long.

