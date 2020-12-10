Lionsgate ‘Knock Knock.’

If you are in the mood for a thriller, Netflix has a great selection.

From a classic such as “Basic Instinct” to an original from the streamer like “Bird Box,” there’s a great variety of choices.

Here we highlight the 21 best thrillers that are available right now.

If you’re into thrillers, the frightening films that can range from horror movies to tense dramas, you’re in luck. Right now Netflix has a bunch.

Titles include recent popular choices on the streaming giant such as the Keanu Reeves-starrer “Knock Knock” and Peppermint,” starring Jennifer Garner. Then there are also classics, including “Raising Cain,” “Nightcrawler,” and “Basic Instinct.”

Here are the 21 best thrillers on Netflix right now.

Note: Numerous titles drop off Netflix monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

“Basic Instinct”

TriStar Sharon Stone in ‘Basic Instinct.’

This classic thriller from the provocative minds of director Paul Verhoeven and screenwriter Joe Eszterhas will always be remembered for Sharon Stone’s red hot performance as a seductive novelist, who plays mind games with a detective played by Michael Douglas.

“Bird Box”

Netflix Sandra Bullock (centre) in ‘Bird Box.’

Sandra Bullock stars in one of Netflix’s most popular original movies. This thriller follows a group of people as they try to survive an unseen presence that causes people to commit suicide.

“Burning”

CGV Arthouse Lee Chang-dong’s ‘Burning.’

This tense thriller follows a young deliveryman, named Jong-su (Yoo Ah-in), who becomes suspicious of a man that comes home with his childhood friend after a trip to Africa.

“The Boy”

STXfilms William Brent Bell’s ‘The Boy.’

This thriller edges more to the horror side as we follow an American nanny on her journey to England to care for a family’s boy. It turns out the boy is actually a life-sized doll.

“Fargo”

Working Title Frances McDormand in ‘Fargo.’

This classic from the Coen brothers mixes thrills and dark comedy to follow a cop (played by Frances McDormand) who while investigating a murder leads to her discovery of a bungled kidnapping.

“The Gift”

Blumhouse Jason Bateman in ‘The Gift.’

In this creepy thriller directed, written, and starring Joel Edgerton, Jason Bateman plays a husband who finds himself suddenly reconnecting with someone from his past (played by Edgerton), and it leads to a horrific revelation.

“Good Time”

a24 Robert Pattinson in ‘Good Time.’

The Safdie brothers team with Robert Pattinson to deliver this tense crime caper. In it, Pattinson plays a small-time crook who goes on an outlandish journey to try to spring his brother from jail.

“The Guest”

Picturehouse Dan Stevens in ‘The Gift.’

Dan Stevens is fantastic in this mystery-thriller in which he plays a soldier who suddenly shows up on the doorstep of his fallen friend’s family and brings with him death and chaos.

“It Comes At Night”

A24 Trey Edwards Shults’ ‘It Comes At Night.’

Joel Edgerton is back. This time he stars as the head of a family that is trying to survive an unknown threat that has terrorised mankind. But things go wrong when two strangers (Christopher Abbott and Riley Keough) appear and are desperate for help.

“Knock Knock”

Lionsgate Eli Roth’s ‘Knock Knock.’

Eli Roth directs this thriller that stars Keanu Reeves as a father who helps two young women who knock at his door and later pays for letting them into his life.

“Lust, Caution”

Focus Features Ang Lee’s ‘Lust, Caution.’

Ang Lee’s erotic spy movie, set in 1930s Hong Kong, follows a young woman who has been tasked with luring and assassinating a high ranking government official, set up by the Imperial Japanese Army.

“Nightcrawler”

Open Road Films Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Nightcrawler.’

Jake Gyllenhaal is scary good in this crime drama in which he plays a L.A. stringer, who captures gruesome accidents and sells them to the local news. Rene Russo, Bill Paxton, and Riz Ahmed also star.

“Peppermint”

STX Entertainment Jennifer Garner in ‘Peppermint.’

Jennifer Garner stars in this shoot-’em-up thriller as a woman who seeks revenge after her husband and daughter are killed in cold blood.

“Raising Cain”

Universal Brian De Palma’s ‘Raising Cain.’

This Brian De Palma classic will give you a dose of high-end thrills. John Lithgow plays a psychologist with multiple personality disorder.

“Rust Creek”

IFC Films Hermione Corfield in ‘Rust Creek.’

Here we follow college senior Sawyer Scott (Hermione Corfield) who skips Thanksgiving with her family and drives to a job interview without telling anyone. That leads to a big mistake. Through her journey she gets lost in the deep woods of Kentucky and finds herself being hunted by criminals who believe she witnessed their crimes.

“Secret in their Eyes”

STXfilms Julia Roberts in ‘Secret in their Eyes.’

In this remake of the Argentine film of the same name, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Julia Roberts play FBI agents whose lives turn upside down when they learn the daughter of Roberts’ character has been murdered. Get ready for a big surprise at the end.

“Session 9”

Universal Brad Anderson’s ‘Session 9.’

This one is full of big mind games as we follow an asbestos cleaning team that works in an abandoned mental hospital and suddenly deal with some major issues.

“Snowpiercer”

The Weinstein Company/RADiUS-TWC/CJ Entertainment Chris Evans in ‘Snowpiercer.’

Bong Joon-ho’s great post-apocalyptic tale is set on a train that holds what’s left of humanity. Chris Evans plays the leader of a group of less fortunate in the back of the train who fight their way to the front.

“Swimming Pool”

UCG Films François Ozon’s ‘Swimming Pool.’

A mystery author (Charlotte Rampling) hangs out at her publisher’s home in the South of France, but the events that follow turn out like something out of one of her books when the publisher’s daughter shows up unannounced.

“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”

screenshot (L-R) Benedict Cumberbatch and Gary Oldman in ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.’

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, this Cold War spy thriller follows the steps taken by a veteran spy (Gary Oldman) who must uncover a Soviet Agent in MI6.

“Uncut Gems”

a24 Adam Sandler in ‘Uncut Gems.’

The Safdie brothers are back on the list. In their follow-up to “Good Time,” the brothers cast Adam Sandler as a gambling New York City jeweller as he wheels and deals his way to rock bottom.

