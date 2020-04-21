10 shows to watch if you love 'Knives Out'

Claire Folger/Lionsgate ‘Knives Out’ is both a comedy and murder-mystery film.

Modern whodunit mystery film “Knives Out” became a hit with audiences because of its strong writing and directing, star-studded cast, and constant twists and turns.

The “Knives Out” writer and director, Rian Johnson, is known for directing popular episodes of “Breaking Bad.”

“Dead to Me” and “Killing Eve” are both dark comedies that “Knives Out” fans might enjoy.

Like “Knives Out,” “Broadchurch” and “Murdoch Mysteries” centre around murder mysteries.

Rian Johnson’s modern whodunit film “Knives Out” (2019) is a critical and audience favourite thanks to its talented cast and serious, yet funny, script.

Fortunately for those who left the twisted comedy wanting more, there are a variety of films and television shows that have similar qualities.

Here are 10 shows to stream if you love “Knives Out.”

“Killing Eve” is a spy thriller with plenty of dark comedic moments.

caption Sandra Oh on “Killing Eve.”

Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, BBC’s “Killing Eve” is a British dark comedy series about two women in a tension-filled game of cat and mouse.

Eve (Oh), a British intelligence officer, and Villanelle (Comer), a talented assassin, are obsessed with one another and consistently go head to head.

Fans of “Knives Out” will appreciate the show’s engaging concept and refreshing storylines. Like “Knives Out,” “Killing Eve” subverts the expectations of its genre and is filled with a talented cast of actors.

You can stream “Killing Eve” on Hulu.

“Knives Out” writer-director Rian Johnson directed hit episodes of “Breaking Bad.”

caption Bryan Cranston is the star of “Breaking Bad.”

Prior to working on “Knives Out,” Johnson dabbled in the world of TV, and he’s known for directing iconic episodes of the AMC series “Breaking Bad,” a hit crime drama starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

The show centres around a chemistry teacher and father, Walter White, as he journeys from an everyday man to a ruthless drug kingpin.

Johnson directed “The Fly,” “Ozymandias,” and “Fifty-One” – all of which are considered to be some of the series’s best episodes.

“Knives Out” fans will also enjoy the show’s expert writing, acting, and compelling scripts.

All five seasons of “Breaking Bad” can be streamed on Netflix.

“True Detective” is an anthology crime drama.

caption Mahershala Ali on “True Detective.”

If you were most drawn to the crime-solving aspects of “Knives Out,” add HBO’s “True Detective” to your watchlist.

The anthology crime series features three seasons of compelling storylines. Each is unique in their own way, but all centre around detectives solving difficult cases.

The first and third seasons are critically-acclaimed and known for mesmerising performances by stars Matthew McConaughey (season one) and Mahershala Ali (season three).

All three seasons of “True Detective” can be streamed on HBO Now and HBO Go.

“Twin Peaks” is a cult-classic series that is a surrealist murder mystery.

caption “Twin Peaks” is a cult-classic series. source ABC

ABC’s “Twin Peaks” is a 1990s cult-classic horror drama series which centres around the murder of Laura Palmer, a high schooler in the small logging town of Twin Peaks.

The show, which was created by Mark Frost and David Lynch, is known for its strange, surreal dream sequences, odd visuals, and wild characters.

Fans of “Knives Out” will enjoy how the series is not quite what one might expect, and they might also be impressed by the unique directorial choices and performances.

Two seasons of the original run can be streamed on Netflix or Hulu. The series was brought back for a limited run in 2017,which can be found on Showtime.

“Fargo” is a dark comedy series inspired by the 1996 film of the same name.

caption “Fargo” is an anthology series.

The Coen brothers’ 1996 film “Fargo” was adapted by Noah Hawley into a dark-comedy anthology series for FX in 2014.

Each season takes place in a different time period and focuses on different characters, but all of the seasons are set in Minnesota.

Like “Knives Out,” “Fargo” has a unique cast of characters, a distinct setting, and storylines that centre around murder and crime.

The series is streaming on Hulu.

“Dexter” is a crime drama series about a serial killer who works for a police department.

caption Michael C. Hall on “Dexter.”

“Knives Out” is a film about unique characters in a surreal situation. Similarly, the Showtime series “Dexter” depicts a charming serial killer whose day job is as a blood-spatter analyst for the Miami Police Department.

Starring Michael C. Hall, the series will capture fans of “Knives Out” with its darkly comedic moments and ability to play with the expectations of family dynamics.

All eight seasons of “Dexter” can be streamed on Netflix.

“Dead to Me” is a dark comedy about secrets, lies, and murder.

caption Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate on “Dead to Me.”

On Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star as two widowed women who meet at a grief group.

As their friendship grows, they find that not everything between them is as it seems. Mystery, lies, and murder become key players as the two women navigate their new lives.

Like “Knives Out,” the show is darkly hilarious and will keep fans guessing until the very end.

The first season of the show is currently streaming on Netflix and the second season is set to premiere on May 8.

“Black Mirror” is a satirical television show where each episode is a self-contained story.

caption “Black Mirror” often has star-studded episodes.

“Knives Out” stands out against most whodunit films, as it takes an almost satirical approach to the genre. Similarly, Netflix’s “Black Mirror” tells darkly satirical stories that constantly subvert the audience’s expectations.

Each episode of the series, which is a sort of modern version of “The Twilight Zone,” tells its own story about techno-paranoia. It frequently features top Hollywood stars and captivates audiences with its unique tales.

All five seasons of “Black Mirror” are streaming on Netflix.

“Broadchurch” is a binge-worthy British serial crime drama.

caption “Broadchurch” is streaming on Netflix.

On ITV’s “Broadchurch,” a small Dorset town becomes the setting of a police investigation when the body of an 11-year-old boy is discovered on the beach.

An out-of-town detective becomes the point person on the investigation over a local sergeant, and the pair must maintain a good working relationship as more and more members of the community become suspects.

Fans of “Knives Out” will enjoy the murder mystery aspect of “Broadchurch” as well as the terrific performances by the cast.

All three seasons of “Broadchurch” are streaming on Netflix.

Set in the 19th century, “Murdoch Mysteries” focuses on classic methods of detective work.

caption Shanice Banton on “Murdoch Mysteries.”

If you loved how “Knives Out” captured the essence of classic murder mysteries – which is especially seen in the techniques of detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) – add CBC’s “Murdoch Mysteries” to your watch list.

It’s a Canadian drama series set in the 19th century that is based on the “Detective Murdoch” novels by author Maureen Jennings.

The series follows Detective William Murdoch as he uses crime-solving techniques and methods that, at the time, were advanced and considered unusual, such as fingerprinting, trace evidence, and blood evidence.

There are currently 10 seasons of “Murdoch Mysteries” streaming on Hulu.

