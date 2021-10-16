I ate my way through In-N-Out’s regular and secret menus and ranked every item

Double-Double – $US4 ($AU5).45

Right off the bat, I could tell the Double-Double was going to be my favorite of the burgers.

It looked the most appetizing. In addition to the toasty bun and standard toppings, it sported an extra patty and cheese slice that made the burger appear more stuffed and substantial without going overboard.

I loved how the melted American cheese clung over the outsides of the stacked patties, forming a cheese curtain that was practically begging me to take a bite. Plus colorful produce lied neatly on the beef, and ample spread covered the entire surface of the bun.

Tastewise, this was far superior to the 3×3 and 4×4, since the taller the burger, the less consistently cheesy and uniform it becomes.

But the Double-Double’s extra 2 ounces (56.70g) of beef gave the meal just the right level of heartiness, while the mix of lettuce, tomato, and onion served as delicious accents.

Best of all, it wasn’t greasy, even with the extra meat and cheese.

If you don’t want the extra cheese, you can order just double meat. I recommend getting this Animal Style as well.

Overall, it was a delicious, well-crafted burger — an all-around perfect 10 in my book.