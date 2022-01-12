I’m a personal trainer and mom of 4. Here are my 10 favorite meals and snacks to make in an air fryer.

- I’m a personal trainer and mom of four and I love using my air fryer to make meals and snacks.
- Homemade tortilla chips and stuffed peppers are some of my favorite things to make in an air fryer.
- I also use my air fryer to make baked apples, breakfast bowls, and kale chips.
So making food that appeals to everyone’s palate while still being mostly healthy is sometimes challenging.
We don’t shy away from less “nutritious” foods (everything in moderation), but most of our meals are centered around lean protein, whole grains, fruits and veggies, dairy, and healthy fats.
I love that air fryers help create that crunchy-fried appeal without adding a ton of fat to a meal. Although fats are super nutritious, they are also better consumed in proportion to the carbs and protein in your meal.
Plus my air fryer doubles as another cooking tool when the stove or oven is in use, and my kids can use it to make food on their own without having to navigate burners and dials.
Here are some of my favorite meals and snacks to make in the air fryer :
Plus, we can make them in small batches to suit each person’s tastes — and my kids have no problem creating their personalized mini cups.
I recommend using silicone liners to make these egg cups.
Line each silicone cup with a slice of ham (or prosciutto if you want to be fancier).
Mix eggs with salt, pepper, and any seasonings you like, such as Worcestershire sauce and red-pepper flakes.
Carefully place the ham-lined cups into the air fryer and pour egg mixture into each. Add in any veggies you prefer, such as chopped asparagus or cooked spinach. Sprinkle on a cheese of your choice.
Let the egg cups cook for about 15 minutes. Serve hot or let cool a bit and store in the fridge to heat up later.
With the air fryer, I can easily cook fresh produce in the morning. I like to use asparagus and tomatoes and pair them with eggs that I’ve poached or “boiled” in the air fryer.
Clean and snap asparagus, chopping into bite-sized pieces. Add cherry or grape tomatoes to a bowl with asparagus, spritz with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.
Place in the preheated air fryer and cook. If you prefer crunchy asparagus, leave it out until the last four to six minutes, and then place it on top of the tomatoes to finish cooking.
Serve with eggs and some toast for mopping up all the yummy juices.
For two 8-ounce (226.80g) chicken breasts, you’ll need about ¼ cup of parmesan cheese and 1 cup of breadcrumbs. We use panko for additional crunchiness.
You’ll also need two eggs, marinara sauce, and mozzarella for topping.
Combine parm and panko in one dish and add any seasonings you like, such as garlic powder, salt, pepper, oregano, and chili flakes. Whisk your eggs in a separate bowl. Dip chicken in egg, then in crumb mixture.
Place the breasts in the preheated air fryer and cook for six minutes. Flip and top with marinara sauce and mozzarella. Cook an additional four minutes or so until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
We like to serve the cutlets on top of pasta with more marinara sauce.
Squashes like pumpkins contain a lot of seeds that can easily be roasted and seasoned for such purposes, too.
Cumin, salt, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and smoked paprika are all fantastic choices for seasoning seeds, but get creative with whatever flavors you like.
Toss your seeds with a bit of olive oil and salt. Place them in the air fryer and cook, opening the machine to shake the seeds and give them a stir every couple of minutes to ensure even cooking.
After the time is up, check the crispiness and add more time if necessary.
Put the toasted seeds into a bowl and add additional oil and your seasonings. Store in an air-tight container.
Add a sweetener such as monk fruit, brown sugar, honey, or maple syrup, and some warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.
Cut the apples in half to lie flat away from the element — don’t scoop out the top like some recipes, as you might find your topping burns due to proximity to the heating element.
Top your apples with the mixture you’ve created and cook in an air fryer that’s preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.
Top with vanilla frozen yogurt, ice cream, or whipped cream.
I make these with pre-cooked polenta in a tube that can be sliced. You’ll also need marinara sauce, cheese, and whatever toppings you’d like.
Create 1-inch (3cm)-thick polenta slices and place them in the air fryer, topping them with another olive-oil spritz.
Sprinkle with salt and pepper. After five minutes, top polenta with marinara sauce and cheese of choice, as well as any other cooked toppings you desire. Cook another five minutes, then plate them with fresh basil and balsamic glaze if desired.
Pro tip: You can make a quick marinara using tomato sauce, a splash of balsamic and/or Worcestershire sauce, oregano, basil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Heat this in the microwave (lightly covered) to blend flavors.
Cut small corn tortillas into quarters (you’ll do more slices for larger ones). Spray with olive oil and season with salt.
Cook in batches without them overlapping, flipping after three minutes. Use a strainer to cool your batches of chips to avoid them getting soggy. Store in an air-tight container.
The best part is you can adjust the heat, garlic, and seasonings to your preferences.
Add garlic cloves, hot peppers of choice, tomatoes, and onion to the preheated air-fryer basket and spritz with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt. You may want to remove the stems and seeds from your peppers before cooking them. Leave garlic cloves in their skin as they will roast and become deliciously mushy and caramelized.
Remove veggies from the basket when finished — they should be slightly charred.
Pulse your ingredients in a food processor to desired chunkiness. Add cilantro, fresh lime juice, and season with salt and pepper. Cumin and cayenne pepper make excellent additions, too.
But sandwiches can get boring after a while and if we are craving something warm, turning tuna salad into a comforting meal is ideal.
I’ve put tuna into zucchini boats and tomatoes, but one of my favorites is to stuff bell peppers. Two bell peppers fit nicely into my air fryer to serve two people or do more in batches.
Stuff your peppers with your tuna-salad recipe of choice — we use mayo, Greek yogurt, green onions, diced pickles, and hot peppers.
Cook for 10 minutes and then sprinkle with cheese and cook for another two or three minutes until the cheese melts and bubbles.
Strip the leaves off of the stems from a bunch of kale and rip them into pieces. Place in a bowl and spritz with olive oil, and sprinkle with sea salt.
Massage the kale until it turns softer and bright green. Place in the air fryer preheated to 370 degrees Fahrenheit for 5 minutes.
Remove from air fryer and season as desired. We use garlic powder, salt, and pepper.