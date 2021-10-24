I’m a bartender who shops at Costco. Here are 12 things I always buy for my bar on wheels.

- I run Thirst Mobile Bar out of a 1966 Shasta trailer, and I stock up on essentials at Costco.
- The store saves us time and money replenishing mixers and garnishes for the bar.
- We also pick up cleaning supplies and snacks for the team at Costco when we’re running low.
On average, we work one or two events a week, and we shop at Costco to stock up on the supplies we need for mixers, garnishes, cleaning supplies, and snacks.
Every time we shop, we keep an eye out for new products to try, but here are some of the items I purchase every time I go:
Note: Prices are based on one Costco in Fort Worth, Texas, and may vary by location.
During events, it’s very fast-paced inside our trailer, and the floor gets pretty sticky by the end of the night.
We clean all the surfaces, sweep out larger crumbs or trash, then mop twice with the WetJet and a third time with a different mop to sanitize the floor.
The Swiffer WetJet refill pack at Costco lasts us about two to three months and the bottles are easy to replace.
The 32-pack of pads with two floor-cleaner refills costs $US24 ($AU32).
Don’t be confused by Costco’s Kirkland logo — it’s actually Ocean Spray brand cranberry juice.
Two 96-ounce (2,721.55g) bottles go for about $US8 ($AU11).
We keep 1-liter bottles of Topo Chico sparkling mineral water, but this pack of smaller glass bottles is handy because we can make two drinks per bottle.
The 18-pack costs $US18 ($AU24).
I normally eat these before I leave for an event because they’re filling, low-calorie, and delicious. Plus, it’s not guaranteed that we’ll get a chance to eat while we’re working. These cook in five minutes and can be taken on the road.
I heat a little oil in a pan and add a portion size of the wontons until one side is almost crispy. Then I add some water, cover the pan with a lid, and let them steam for a few minutes.
While those cook, I mix a special dipping sauce with lite soy sauce, Sriracha, water, white vinegar, and a little sesame oil. When the wontons are done, I add some sliced green onion and sesame seeds on top.
The bag of frozen wontons has around 30 servings and costs $US8 ($AU11).
They’re also great to muddle for smash drinks, and Costco always has the biggest blackberries for $US6 ($AU8) a carton.
We’re known for our spicy margaritas, and people love them so much because they can taste the difference with the fresh lime juice.
I grab at least three bags of limes every time I make a Costco run. Each bag has almost 20 medium-sized limes and costs $US5 ($AU7).
Since Costco sells fairly large lemons, it gives us the opportunity to be creative with the peels. We’ve made some cool and interesting shapes and designs with them.
The bag has about 12 lemons and costs under $US6 ($AU8).
Besides the delicious flavor, there’s so much to use for garnish and decoration.
Sometimes, we’ll cut the entire top off and use it as decor on a garnish tray, or we’ll pull all the leaves from the stem and use them to garnish individual drinks.
Each pineapple costs about $US4 ($AU5).
We want to stay busy, but I make sure my team members all get a break to sit down, stay hydrated, and grab a snack to stay energized.
The Kirkland trail mix is a go-to because it’s individually packaged and portioned for sweet-and-salty satisfaction.
The 28-pack costs $US16 ($AU21).
We prefer to use individual cans over 2-liter bottles because we can chill them in our mini-fridges or coolers and crack one open with minimal waste.
Texans love their Dr. Pepper, so we restock it more than any other soda.
The 36-pack at Costco costs under $US11 ($AU15), which averages out to $US0.29 ($AU0) a can.
It’s not necessary, but it’s a genuine token of appreciation for their business because we understand how stressful wedding planning can be.
I skim the alcohol section for unique liquors, wines, beers, and garnishes. On this trip, I found Herb & Lou’s infused ice cubes for old fashioneds.
I was pleasantly surprised by the flavor when I tried them, and each box has 12 individual infused ice cubes for $US15 ($AU20).