I’m a solo shopper at Costco on a budget. Here are 15 of the best items to buy right now.

Savannah J. Frierson
On the left, Ninja Foodi blender on display at Costco. On the right, white bag of cape cod potato chips at Costco.
You can snag affordable appliances and bulk bags of food at Costco. Savannah J. Frierson
  • I shop at Costco for myself — here are some of the best things to snag from the chain right now.
  • Frozen fruit, multivitamins, and appliances like the Ninja Foodi blender could be good to grab.
  • Note: Price and availability may vary based on location. 
Pro Form black stationary bike next to boxes at Costco
This purchase also comes with a one-year iFit membership. Savannah J. Frierson
Pro-Form’s Tour de France stationary bicycle is an excellent option to start your 2022 fitness journey.

It comes with a tablet holder to prop your virtual class on, resistance features to achieve the perfect workout, and a one-year iFit membership.

This stationary bicycle costs $384.99 at Costco, though it can be $299 depending on the sale.

Snag a pair of comfortable workout shoes.
Black puma sneakers on red box at Costco
These Puma athletic sneakers are about $30. Savannah J. Frierson
As you amp up your new fitness regime, it may be time to refresh your athletic shoes, too. Costco sells several brands to help you find the right support for your feet.

These women’s Puma sneakers are available in sizes six through 10 for $29.99.

Stay warm with Costco’s affordable outerwear.
Costco black women's jacket on pile of other clothes
This Jones New York parka costs about $20. Savannah J. Frierson
Sometimes, you just need to get out of the house for some fresh air. On crisp, winter days, outerwear from Costco should keep you comfortable.

The women’s Jones New York parka and men’s Orvis fleece-lined pullover are both $19.99.

Make sure you have enough protein to fuel your muscle gains.
Large brown, white, and blue boxes of premier protein shakes at Costco
Each pack of Premier Protein contains 18 shakes. Savannah J. Frierson
Nutritional shakes are great pre- or post-workout snacks or meals.

A good rule of thumb is to look for ready-made shakes with lots of micronutrients and protein, plus a low amount of added sugar — so Premier Protein is a solid choice.

With 30 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar, and 25 essential vitamins and minerals, this option costs $26.99 for an 18-pack.

If you prefer to make your own protein shakes, you can add PBfit’s peanut-butter powder.
Hand holding clear and orange container of PBFit peanut butter powder at costco
PBfit’s peanut-butter powder contains 8 grams of protein per serving. Savannah J. Frierson
With 8 grams of protein per serving and 87% less fat than most packaged alternatives, PBfit’s organic peanut-butter powder works great in smoothies and shakes.

You can also use this powder in baked goods or prepare it as a spreadable butter for sandwiches, apples, celery, and pretzels.

This 30-ounce (850.49g) container of organic peanut-butter powder costs $11.99, though is sometimes on sale for $8.99.

Honey is a versatile and wholesome sweetener.
Bottle of Kirkland raw honey at Costco
You can add honey to smoothies. Savannah J. Frierson
Honey is an excellent way to add some sweetness to your toasts, teas, smoothies, and more.

Kirkland’s Florida raw, unfiltered honey costs $10.89 for a 3-pound (1kg) bottle.

Some of us like to take extra multivitamins during cold and flu season.
Hand holding a two-pack of green containers of kirkland multivitamins
Costco sells two-packs of adult multivitamins. Savannah J. Frierson
Sometimes our diets lack key vitamins and minerals, so taking a multivitamin can help us reach our micronutrient goals.

Kirkland’s adult multivitamins come as tasty gummies and cost $10.99 for a two-pack, though sometimes they’re on sale for $8.99.

Get a natural dose of vitamins and minerals with red, seedless grapes.
Clear pack of red, seedless grapes at Costco
You can freeze grapes for a refreshing snack. Savannah J. Frierson
High in vitamin C, vitamin B6, and potassium, these red, seedless grapes are great for snacking, especially if you’re craving something sweet.

Try freezing them for an extra burst of crunch and flavor.

This 3-pound (1kg) container of red, seedless grapes sells for $5.39.

Bananas are also a wholesome and versatile fruit.
Bunch of green bananas at Costco
A 3-pound (1kg) bunch of bananas costs under $2 at Costco. Savannah J. Frierson
Bananas are also chock-full of vitamin C, vitamin B6, and potassium, plus have manganese and fiber for skin and gastrointestinal health, respectively.

The fruit can work as a standalone snack or part of another dish, like cereal or peanut-butter sandwiches.

A 3-pound (1kg) bunch is $1.59.

Extend the shelf life of fruit — like strawberries — by buying it frozen.
Bags of frozen strawberries in red and white boxes at Costco
You can snag large bags of frozen strawberries at Costco. Savannah J. Frierson
A versatile snack and ingredient, strawberries offer antioxidants and other micronutrients, like folate (the natural form of vitamin B9). 

Costco sells large bags of frozen berries, which last longer than the fresh alternative.

A 4-pound (2kg) bag of frozen strawberries costs $10.89.

Blueberries are chock-full of antioxidants.
Bags of frozen blueberries in white boxes at Costco
You can add blueberries to pancakes and muffins. Savannah J. Frierson
Blueberries are high in antioxidants, water, and other key vitamins and minerals. Plus they can be a standalone snack or added to cereals, pancakes, muffins, and more.

A 3-pound (1kg) bag of frozen blueberries costs $8.99.

Mangoes can add a tropical flair to smoothies, even during the winter.
Bags of frozen mango in white boxes at Costco
Mangoes have many wholesome vitamins and minerals. Savannah J. Frierson
Great at keeping your immune system strong with its high levels of vitamin C, mangoes feature many of the aforementioned vitamins and minerals, plus are a good source of copper and vitamin E.

Add them to your smoothies or shakes for a tropical touch.

A 5-pound (2kg) bag of Sun Mark’s frozen mango chunks sells for $9.99.

Add spinach to your salads or pasta dishes.
Hand holding blue pack of baby spinach at costco
You can also add spinach to your smoothies. Savannah J. Frierson
Spinach is a dynamic leafy green that has plenty of vitamin A, iron, and calcium.

It can be eaten as part of a salad, in a smoothie, or even in pasta.

Costco sells 1-pound (0kg) packages of baby spinach for $3.89.

Make the most of many of these ingredients with Ninja Foodi’s power blender.
Ninja Foodi blender plus accessories on display at Costco
This Ninja Foodi blender costs about $130 at Costco. Savannah J. Frierson
Combine your favorite fruits, vegetables, and liquids into a satisfying, nutrient-rich meal with a high-powered blender.

This Ninja Foodi power blender (plus accessories) costs $129.99 at the wholesale chain.

Potato chips make for easy snacking.
White bag of cape cod potato chips at Costco
Cape Cod’s kettle-cooked chips are tasty. Savannah J. Frierson
If you need some savory crunch in your life, these kettle-cooked potato chips with sea salt could be just the ticket.

A 30-ounce (850.49g) bag of Cape Cod’s kettle-cooked potato chips is $6.39.

