I’m a solo shopper at Costco on a budget. Here are 15 of the best items to buy right now.
Savannah J. Frierson
I shop at Costco for myself — here are some of the best things to snag from the chain right now.
Frozen fruit, multivitamins, and appliances like the Ninja Foodi blender could be good to grab.
Note: Price and availability may vary based on location.
There’s no need to exercise by pedaling through ice and snow with this stationary bicycle.
Pro-Form’s Tour de France stationary bicycle
is an excellent option to start your 2022 fitness journey.
It comes with a tablet holder to prop your virtual class on, resistance features to achieve the perfect workout, and a one-year iFit membership.
This stationary bicycle costs $384.99 at Costco, though it can be $299 depending on the sale.
Snag a pair of comfortable workout shoes.
As you amp up your new fitness regime
, it may be time to refresh your athletic shoes, too. Costco sells several brands to help you find the right support for your feet.
These women’s Puma sneakers are available in sizes six through 10 for $29.99.
Stay warm with Costco’s affordable outerwear.
Sometimes, you just need to get out of the house
for some fresh air. On crisp, winter days, outerwear from Costco should keep you comfortable.
The women’s Jones New York parka and men’s Orvis fleece-lined pullover are both $19.99.
Make sure you have enough protein to fuel your muscle gains.
Nutritional shakes are great pre- or post-workout snacks
or meals.
A good rule of thumb is to look for ready-made shakes with lots of micronutrients and protein, plus a low amount of added sugar — so Premier Protein is a solid choice.
With 30 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar, and 25 essential vitamins and minerals, this option costs $26.99 for an 18-pack.
If you prefer to make your own protein shakes, you can add PBfit’s peanut-butter powder.
With 8 grams of protein per serving and 87% less fat than most packaged alternatives, PBfit’s organic peanut-butter powder works great in smoothies and shakes.
You can also use this powder in baked goods or prepare it as a spreadable butter for sandwiches, apples, celery, and pretzels.
This 30-ounce (850.49g) container of organic peanut-butter powder costs $11.99, though is sometimes on sale for $8.99.
Honey is a versatile and wholesome sweetener.
Honey is an excellent way to add some sweetness to your toasts, teas, smoothies
, and more.
Kirkland’s Florida raw, unfiltered honey costs $10.89 for a 3-pound (1kg) bottle.
Some of us like to take extra multivitamins during cold and flu season.
Sometimes our diets lack key vitamins and minerals, so taking a multivitamin can help us reach our micronutrient goals.
Kirkland’s adult multivitamins come as tasty gummies and cost $10.99 for a two-pack, though sometimes they’re on sale for $8.99.
Get a natural dose of vitamins and minerals with red, seedless grapes.
High in vitamin C, vitamin B6, and potassium, these red, seedless grapes
are great for snacking, especially if you’re craving something sweet
.
Try freezing them for an extra burst of crunch and flavor.
This 3-pound (1kg) container of red, seedless grapes sells for $5.39.
Bananas are also a wholesome and versatile fruit.
Bananas
are also chock-full of vitamin C, vitamin B6, and potassium, plus have manganese and fiber for skin and gastrointestinal health, respectively.
The fruit can work as a standalone snack or part of another dish, like cereal or peanut-butter sandwiches.
A 3-pound (1kg) bunch is $1.59.
Extend the shelf life of fruit — like strawberries — by buying it frozen.
A versatile snack
and ingredient, strawberries
offer antioxidants and other micronutrients, like folate (the natural form of vitamin B9).
Costco sells large bags of frozen berries, which last longer than the fresh alternative.
A 4-pound (2kg) bag of frozen strawberries costs $10.89.
Blueberries are chock-full of antioxidants.
Blueberries
are high in antioxidants, water, and other key vitamins and minerals. Plus they can be a standalone snack or added to cereals, pancakes
, muffins
, and more.
A 3-pound (1kg) bag of frozen blueberries costs $8.99.
Mangoes can add a tropical flair to smoothies, even during the winter.
Great at keeping your immune system strong with its high levels of vitamin C, mangoes
feature many of the aforementioned vitamins and minerals, plus are a good source of copper and vitamin E.
Add them to your smoothies or shakes for a tropical touch.
A 5-pound (2kg) bag of Sun Mark’s frozen mango chunks sells for $9.99.
Add spinach to your salads or pasta dishes.
Spinach
is a dynamic leafy green that has plenty of vitamin A, iron, and calcium.
It can be eaten as part of a salad, in a smoothie, or even in pasta.
Costco sells 1-pound (0kg) packages of baby spinach for $3.89.
Make the most of many of these ingredients with Ninja Foodi’s power blender.
Combine your favorite fruits, vegetables, and liquids into a satisfying, nutrient-rich meal
with a high-powered blender.
This Ninja Foodi power blender (plus accessories) costs $129.99 at the wholesale chain.
Potato chips make for easy snacking.
If you need some savory crunch in your life, these kettle-cooked potato chips
with sea salt could be just the ticket.
A 30-ounce (850.49g) bag of Cape Cod’s kettle-cooked potato chips is $6.39.