10 of the best things to eat for lunch on the Mediterranean diet

- The Mediterranean diet focuses on fresh vegetables, whole grains, olive oil, fish, beans, and eggs.
- A chicken wrap with apples and nuts is a filling Mediterranean-inspired lunch.
- Almond-stuffed dates are a sweet and crunchy way to get protein and fiber.
She told Insider that one of her favorite Mediterranean-diet lunches is a simple chicken wrap.
“Mix diced chicken with chopped walnuts, apples, and celery,” said Weisenberger. “Hold everything together with Greek yogurt and add some greens before wrapping it up.”
Add a squeeze of lemon or lime for extra flavor and vitamin C.
“Lentil salad is a filling dish full of delicious Mediterranean ingredients that are sure to keep you full with a ton of fiber and great texture,” said Weisenberger.
To make a simple lentil salad, mix prepared lentils with chopped scallion and torn spinach or arugula. Add a few jarred artichoke hearts and dress with lemon and olive oil.
“This recipe packs in the protein,” said Nelson. “The Mediterranean diet should be primarily plant-based, so a farro and bean salad fits the mold exactly.”
To make this dish, chop and sauté an eggplant with garlic in olive oil, then add cooked farro, white beans, a small amount of tomato sauce, and a sprinkle of thyme and oregano. Top with feta cheese, if desired.
“The crunchy almonds deliver a dose of good fats and plant protein, and there’s plenty of fiber in the dates to keep you energized and full,” said Moore.
If you don’t like almonds, you can swap out chopped walnuts, hazelnuts, or pistachios. Pair the stuffed dates with Greek yogurt or a small lentil salad for a bigger meal.
Nelson told Insider that this trick results in a lighter version of a classic and incorporates an additional serving of fish into your diet.
To make this sandwich, mix canned or fresh tuna with Greek yogurt, chopped celery, and a sprinkle of salt. Serve on whole-grain bread and add tomato, arugula, or spinach for extra flavor and vitamins.
“Packed with vegetables and whole grains, an herbed chicken pita is also high in the types of protein encouraged by the Mediterranean diet,” said Nelson.
For the vegetables, try adding carrots, cucumber, lettuce, and tomato. You can also include a dollop of Greek yogurt mixed with dill.
“Pair fresh apple slices with a spoonful of nutrient-rich almond butter for a dose of good fats, protein, and fiber,” said Moore.
Consider stashing preportioned servings of chopped apples and almond butter in the fridge for a grab-and-go snack.
“Create a Mediterranean-inspired snack board with hummus, olives, fresh-cut vegetables, dried fruit, and a handful of spiced almonds,” said Moore, who added that the protein and monounsaturated fats in this spread will help keep hunger at bay for longer.
“I recommend a Niçoise salad made with salmon for a tasty twist on a classic,” said Weisenberger. “You can also include extras like boiled potatoes, steamed green beans, or other vegetables.”
All of the ingredients in this salad are usually served cold, though the salmon may be eaten hot.
“I love transforming chickpeas into an easy lunch by tossing them with olive oil and spices and roasting for a crunchy, savory meal,” said Moore.
Serve the roasted chickpeas over fresh spinach or kale with a squeeze of lemon and a drizzle of tahini. You can also add a small serving of roasted chicken for extra protein or roasted eggplant for more fiber.
Read More:
I followed the Mediterranean diet for a week, and I get why it’s so popular
7 of the best things to eat for breakfast on the Mediterranean diet