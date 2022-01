10 of the best things to eat for lunch on the Mediterranean diet

Make a Mediterranean chicken wrap for protein and fiber.

Registered dietitian and nutritionist Jill Weisenberger was a member of the US News & World Report panel that selected the Mediterranean diet as the best diet of 2021.

She told Insider that one of her favorite Mediterranean-diet lunches is a simple chicken wrap.

“Mix diced chicken with chopped walnuts, apples, and celery,” said Weisenberger. “Hold everything together with Greek yogurt and add some greens before wrapping it up.”

Add a squeeze of lemon or lime for extra flavor and vitamin C.