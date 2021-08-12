A local’s ultimate guide to visiting Minneapolis

Stone Arch Bridge. Stacy Brooks

As a lifelong Minnesotan, I compiled a list of the best things to do, see, and eat in Minneapolis.

Visitors should go to the Stone Arch Bridge, the Chain of Lakes, and the Mall of America.

They should also stop by Spoon and Stable, Owamni, and Hai Hai for a bite to eat.

Minneapolis is anything but flyover country – the “City of Lakes” is home to plenty of green space and bike trails, a nationally recognized dining scene, trendy neighborhoods, and a vibrant arts culture.

The city is on the ancestral, traditional, and contemporary homeland of the Dakota people, so some place names reference that heritage, like Bde Maka Ska (pronounced “b-day ma-KHA skah”), which means “white earth lake.”

As a lifelong Minnesotan who has spent the past decade exploring Minneapolis, I’ve compiled my top places to stay, attractions, and food spots.

Things to know before you go

COVID-19 PROTOCOL: The Minnesota Department of Health recommends that people who are not fully vaccinated delay travel if possible. Fully vaccinated visitors are advised to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The Minnesota Department of Health recommends that people who are not fully vaccinated delay travel if possible. Fully vaccinated visitors are advised to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. WEATHER: Minneapolis’ weather is known for its extremes, with hot, humid summer days that can range from 60 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and cold, snowy winters that call for warm hats, mittens, and footwear. Spring and fall temperatures are typically between 30 and 70 degrees.

Minneapolis’ weather is known for its extremes, with hot, humid summer days that can range from 60 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and cold, snowy winters that call for warm hats, mittens, and footwear. Spring and fall temperatures are typically between 30 and 70 degrees. CURRENCY: The area uses US dollars, and most businesses accept credit cards.

The area uses US dollars, and most businesses accept credit cards. WALKABILITY: Minneapolis has multiple bus lines and a light-rail system – the blue line runs north and south and connects downtown to the Minneapolis−St. Paul International Airport, and the green line runs east and west from downtown to St. Paul. While some neighborhoods are walkable, a car is ideal for fully experiencing the city.

Where to stay

The Rand Tower Hotel offers historically inspired modern luxury

Completed in 1929, the Rand Tower was once one of Minneapolis’ tallest buildings, and today it’s home to an aviation-inspired hotel.

It’s in the heart of downtown and features luxurious art-deco decor, with 270 rooms that range from about $230 to $330 a night.

Tip: The hotel is connected to the Minneapolis Skyway System, a 9 1/2-mile network of indoor pedestrian bridges and pathways that connect downtown restaurants, shops, theaters, and more.

The Hewing Hotel is in the trendy North Loop neighborhood

Based in a historic warehouse, this hotel has a stylish design inspired by many Minnesotans’ Scandinavian heritage.

The hotel has 124 rooms and suites that range from about $240 to $450 and is the perfect base for exploring nearby restaurants and boutiques. The on-site restaurant serves a Nordic-inspired menu.

Tip: Enjoy a view of the Minneapolis skyline from the rooftop pool, which is open year-round with nearby bar service.

Hotel Alma is perfect for a romantic getaway

The bright, airy rooms are designed to evoke the intimacy of a stay at a friend’s house, with complimentary wine and antipasto on arrival and fresh-baked goods for breakfast.

The Stone Arch Bridge is only two blocks away. There are also parks and trails along the Mississippi River. The hotel has seven unique rooms that range from about $250 to $300 a night.

Tip: Splurge on dinner at the on-site restaurant, which serves a seasonal prix-fixe menu.

Things to do and see

The Stone Arch Bridge connects the city’s past and present

The former railroad bridge, which is reserved for pedestrians and cyclists, spans the Mississippi River and offers the best views of the city, like St. Anthony Falls and the downtown skyline.

You’ll spot modern skyscrapers behind historic buildings along the waterfront.

Tip: Learn more about how the flour-milling industry shaped Minneapolis at the nearby Mill Ruins Park, which is also a great backdrop for photos.

Minnehaha Falls offers outdoor beauty in an urban setting

The 53-foot-tall waterfall is an impressive sight year-round. In the summer, water tumbles off a rugged cliff, and in the winter, it freezes solid.

It’s part of Minnehaha Park, which is easily accessible from downtown via the blue line and features 193 acres of trails, limestone bluffs, and views of the Mississippi River.

Tip: The long line at Sea Salt Eatery is worth the wait – the nearby seasonal spot serves seafood (including the local favorite pickled herring) and a lineup of craft brews.

The Chain of Lakes is the best place to get outdoors

Minnesota is known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” – even though there are actually 11,842 – and the shorelines of five of them make up Minneapolis’ most popular park.

Pedestrian and biking trails connect Brownie Lake, Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska, and Lake Harriet.

If you want to get out on the water, you can rent a paddleboard, kayak, or canoe.

Tip: During the summer, check out the Lake Harriet band shell for live music and outdoor movies.

The Walker Art Center has a world-class collection of modern pieces

This contemporary-art museum has a diverse variety of works, with both long-term installations and temporary exhibits.

You’ll find art from established and emerging artists, including Andy Warhol, Edward Hopper, and Chuck Close.

Tip: Admission is free on Thursday evenings, but you’ll still need a timed ticket.

The Mall of America is the ultimate shopping experience

With over 500 stores and 50 restaurants, this one-of-a-kind retail destination can be a whole-day endeavor – and there’s no sales tax on clothes and shoes in Minnesota.

The mall is also home to over a dozen attractions, like Nickelodeon Universe (a 7-acre indoor theme park), the Sea Life aquarium, two miniature-golf courses, and an ax-throwing arena.

Tip: The Mall of America is in the adjacent suburb of Bloomington, but it’s easily accessible from downtown Minneapolis via the blue line.

The Minneapolis Sculpture Garden is home to the city’s most iconic symbol

An enormous cherry balanced on the tip of a giant spoon is a photo-op favorite at this outdoor art collection.

In addition to Spoonbridge and Cherry, there are dozens of sculptures, including Hahn/Cock – a whimsical blue rooster – and Robert Indiana’s Love.

The garden is free and doesn’t require tickets.

Tip: A 375-foot (114.30m) walkway that spans 16 lanes of traffic, the pedestrian bridge on the garden’s east side – which offers excellent views of the downtown skyline and the Basilica of St. Mary – has a poem running along the entire interior.

First Avenue is the center of the local music scene

The downtown club is one of the longest-running independently owned music venues in the US. It hosts national and local acts.

It’s worth a visit even if you don’t have concert tickets – the building’s striking exterior is decorated with silver stars celebrating artists that have performed there, like Aerosmith, B.B. King, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Tip: Look for Prince’s gold star – the musician was a Minneapolis native.

The American Swedish Institute is a great place to learn about Minnesota’s Scandinavian heritage

Minnesota has the largest Swedish American population in the US, so it’s fitting that this museum and cultural center features exhibits that explore the art and culture of Sweden and Scandinavia.

The museum store is a must for anyone who appreciates Scandinavian design, with a selection of decor, gifts, and jewelry.

Tip: Eat lunch at Fika Café, which serves a seasonally inspired menu of New Nordic cuisine made with regional ingredients.

Where you should go to eat and drink

Hai Hai serves Southeast Asian street food on a stellar patio

The menu at this trendy spot in Northeast Minneapolis is inspired by chef Christina Nguyen’s Vietnamese heritage and travels in Southeast Asia. It offers items like Thai grilled chicken, Vietnamese crepes, and salt-and-pepper fried tofu with lime-leaf sauce.

Try a drink from the tropical-themed cocktail list, like a rum-spiked slushie or the Tour Bus Tales, which pairs gin with ginger, lemongrass, and Thai basil.

In addition to the exposed seating area, there’s a covered heated patio that’s ideal on cooler spring and fall days.

Tip: Bring a credit or debit card – the restaurant doesn’t accept cash payments.

Spoon and Stable is where locals go to splurge on special occasions

Helmed by James Beard Foundation award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen, this North Loop restaurant pairs French techniques with Midwestern ingredients.

Although the menu changes seasonally, you can expect exquisitely prepared starters, fresh pasta plates, and meat and seafood entrées.

And be sure to save room for dessert – the elegantly plated creations taste as beautiful as they look.

There’s also a delightful brunch menu available on Sundays.

Tip: If you can’t snag a dining-room reservation, take a seat in the first-come, first-served lounge and enjoy cocktails, appetizers, or full meals from the dinner menu.

Messob Ethiopian Restaurant is perfect for family-style dining

Minneapolis has an impressive array of East African restaurants, and this spot is one of the best.

Richly flavored beef, chicken, lamb, and vegetable stews are served on large pieces of injera, a spongy fermented flatbread you can use on the side as a makeshift utensil.

Tip: Opt for one of the veggie or meat combination platters so you can try a little bit of everything.

Young Joni serves globally inspired wood-fired pizzas

The northeast restaurant by the James Beard-award-winning chef Ann Kim has a menu of unique pies topped with ingredients like chorizo, Korean beef short ribs, and Calabrian chili peppers.

Vegetable and meat dishes have a similar international bend, such as a whole fish served with the Thai condiment nam jim.

For dessert, order the church-basement cookie and bar plate for a sampling of Midwestern specialties.

Plan ahead and get a reservation, especially on the weekends.

Tip: Enjoy craft cocktails at the cozy no-reservations-required back bar, which also serves pizza. You can find the entrance in the alley adjacent to the restaurant – just look for the red light.

Owamni by the Sioux Chef celebrates Native American cuisine

The menu at this restaurant by chef Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson is composed entirely of foods from North America, so you won’t find ingredients like wheat flour, cane sugar, or dairy.

Instead, you’ll experience modern cuisine highlighting foods like game, fish, Native American heirloom produce, and hand-harvested wild rice.

Tip: The food menu is entirely gluten-free, and there are many vegetarian and vegan options.

Tattersall Distilling is a great place to get drinks

This northeast craft distillery serves unique cocktails in an industrial-chic setting.

The drink menu changes frequently, but expect 20 or more options that highlight a variety of spirits and flavor profiles.

There are often nearby food trucks, but you can also order delivery from a local restaurant.

Tip: Try an aquavit-based cocktail – the Scandinavian spirit flavored with botanicals is a local favorite.

The Fulton Brewing Taproom offers a taste of the local craft-beer scene

Minneapolis is home to over 30 breweries, and this North Loop taproom is a longtime standby.

The tap list has something for everyone, from the easy-drinking Lonely Blonde to the hop-forward Sweet Child of Vine and the richly flavored brown ale aged in Jameson barrels.

There’s a spacious indoor seating area as well as a patio, and the kitchen serves up crowd-pleasing sandwiches and tacos.

Tip: Fulton also produces tasty hard seltzers – I recommend the strawberry-rhubarb one – and nonalcoholic sparkling water flavored with hops.

Sebastian Joe’s scoops up the best ice cream in town

The local ice-cream shop has crafted mouthwatering flavors for over 30 years using fresh fruit, high-quality chocolate, and other premium ingredients.

Flavors are made daily in small batches, and the lineup is ever-changing, though the seven most popular options are always available.

Tip: Try Pavarotti – a caramel, banana, and vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips – or the local favorite Nicollet Avenue Pothole – a chocolate-and-caramel scoop with Heath-bar chunks, fudge truffles, and a fudge sea-salt swirl.

Matt’s Bar is the spot to get Minneapolis’ signature burger

This neighborhood eatery claims to be the home of the original Jucy Lucy, a burger filled with molten cheese.

The straightforward menu also includes classic hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and fries.

Tip: The restaurant doesn’t accept credit cards, but there’s an on-site ATM.

Midtown Global Market highlights Minneapolis’ cultural diversity

The globally themed food hall features over a dozen eateries serving tacos, camel burgers, arepas, sushi, barbecue, Indian street food, Moroccan fare, and more.

In addition to counter-service food stalls, the market also houses Eastlake Craft Brewery and Salsa a la Salsa, a full-service Mexican restaurant.

Tip: An hour of free parking is available in the nearby ramp on 10th Avenue and Lake Street – just show your ticket to any vendor, and they’ll give you a voucher.

Final tips before your trip

