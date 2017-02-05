32 photos that will make you want to travel to Mexico

Diego Grande / ShutterstockCallejon de los Sapos (alley of the frogs) in the city of Puebla.
Ancient ruins, white sand beaches, azure waters, bustling cities — Mexico’s draws are numerous.
We found some of the best photos of the diverse country that are sure to spark your wanderlust.
Keep scrolling to see why Mexico should be your next destination.
Mexico was home to a number of ancient civilizations, which is why the country boasts so many impressive ruins. The Kukulcan Pyramid in Chichen Itza is one of the most well-known.
Ek Balam is just a short drive from Chichen Itza, and while it's less crowded, it's just as spectacular.
A visit to Chichen Itza isn't complete without a swim in the nearby Ik Kil Cenote -- a kind of open air, underground lake.
Located on the Yucatán Peninsula, the spring water in this cenote practically glows. You'll feel like you're swimming in a secluded cave.
Tulum also sits on the Yucatán Peninsula. The town is known for its ancient ruins, some of which are scattered along beautiful white sand beaches.
Located further up the coast, the picturesque beaches of Playa del Carmen are considered some of Mexico's best.
For a taste of the local wildlife in the area, there's Xcaret Park in Cancún. You'll see everything from parrots...
The same kind of mesmerisingly blue water can be found at the Cascadas de Agua Azul, which literally means 'waterfall of blue water.'
But Mexico isn't just ruins, beaches, and bodies of water. The historic city of Puebla is a must-see.
It's full of colourful buildings and quaint streets, like Callejon de los Sapos, which translates to 'alley of the frogs.'
Besides churches, the country also offers ancient temples, like this one in the ancient Mayan city of Uxmal.
Another ancient Mayan city, Cobá, is best suited for the adventurous traveller; visitors can climb the steps of the Nohoch Mul Pyramid for great views of the site.
Underwater adventurers, on the other hand, should spend some time exploring the coral reefs of Cozumel.
On the other side of the country, sitting in the Gulf of California, is Isla Espíritu Santo. The island is inhabited by plenty of adorable sea lions, who can often be found sunbathing on rocks.
Further down the Baja California Sur Peninsula is El Arco de Cabo San Lucas, an arch-shaped rock formation that's often referred to as Land's End.
Mexico City is the country's bustling capital. The Coyoacán neighbourhood is known as one of the city's most independent and most artistic, making it a favourite among visitors.
Other popular sites include the Palacio de Bellas Artes, a theatre built by an Italian architect in the early 1900s.
The city's Metropolitan Cathedral dates back to the 16th century, and is the oldest and largest cathedral in all of Latin America.
Another must-see cathedral is the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcangel, a baroque structure located in the small town of San Miguel de Allende.
The Pyramid of the Sun sits just outside of Mexico City in Teotihuacán, an ancient Mesoamerican city.
Puerto Vallarta is quite a ways from the city, but the Pacific coast resort attracts tourists from all over. The Nuevo Malecon Boardwalk is a great place to take a stroll and admire the beach.
Oaxaca might not be a resort town, but it's still worth a visit thanks to the ruins of Monte Albán, which sit atop a plain in the middle of a valley surrounded by mountains.
For a more tranquil spot, head to Bacalar lake, a long and narrow lake in Quintana Roo that's famous for its changing colours; it's also known as the Lake of Seven Colours.
And of course, there's tons of incredible food to be had -- from crispy flautas to cheesy elote, fresh fish tacos to creamy tamales.
