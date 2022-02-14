I grew up in San Antonio and always recommend these 11 activities for a truly Texan experience

The Historic Market Square (El Mercado) is a plaza that features a Mexican market, and is a top activity. Christopher Lee for Insider

San Antonio, Texas has a unique blend of southern charm infused with the feel of Mexico.

Insider’s list of must-do activities in San Antonio will help you map out your itinerary.

Visit Insider’s hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations.

San Antonio is a microcosm for everything there is to love about Texas: The people are friendly, restaurants serve delicious homemade meals, the history is rich, and the cultural scene is vibrant.

I was born in the Alamo City and even though I went on to live in other parts of the state, San Antonio has always been home, with its unique blend of southern charm infused with the feel of Mexico.

When I go back to visit, I take time to fully enjoy everything we Texans love about the city, from attending a Spurs game to dancing at a honky-tonk saloon.

When it’s time for you to head back home after your visit, I’m sure that these places and experiences will make San Antonio feel a bit like home for you, too.

Tourists should try kayaking at Texas’ most well-known tourist attraction. Christopher Lee for Insider

San Antonio River Walk

Known as the No. 1 tourist attraction in Texas, the River Walk boasts artisan shops and quaint patios where you can sip on a Big Red margarita (one of the Alamo City’s signature drinks, served best at Rita’s on the River, which is temporarily closed due to COVID-19).

Try out kayaking at the River Walk for a unique way to experience Texans’ favorite tourist attraction. I like to go when there’s a live music event. You can stop to grab some food and then end your night watching musicians play in front of the picturesque river.

San Antonians love to attend Spurs games at the AT&T Center. Christopher Lee for Insider

Spurs game at the AT&T Center

Although I’m not a huge sports fan, there’s nothing more entertaining than a Spurs home game. Growing up, I remember everyone, even babies, donning Spurs gear on game day. I still own my first Spurs jersey from when I was three. And while every city is proud of their home team, San Antonians truly know how to throw a fiesta when their team is playing at the AT&T Center.

The team, which has won five national championships, is so adored that you can find players’ images on Mexican-style candles, which typically feature saints and the Virgin Mary.

The bar is known for having hosted some of the state’s most famous musicians, including Willie Nelson and Bob Wills. Christopher Lee for Insider

John T. Floore’s Country Store

This honky tonk in nearby Helotes is a great place for Texas newcomers to dance to live country music, sip on an ice-cold beer, and snack on tamales.

John T. Floore’s Country Store is known for hosting some of the state’s most famous musicians, including Willie Nelson and Bob Wills. My father introduced me to Floore’s, which was his old high-school hangout.

The Alamo is the most emblematic landmark in San Antonio. Kenneth Keifer/Shutterstock

The Alamo

Likely the most emblematic landmark in San Antonio, the Alamo offers daily tours for visitors to learn about the 1836 battlefield (for some perspective before the tour, read the New York Times bestseller “Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth” to get up to date about the current conversation about the fortress).

I recommend paying a bit extra for the audio-guided tour.

The plaza is thought to be the largest Mexican market outside of the country. Christopher Lee for Insider

Historic Market Square (El Mercado)

Historic Market Square (El Mercado) is a plaza that features a Mexican market (thought to be the largest Mexican mercado outside of the country), restaurants, and shops. During college, I spent weekends browsing handmade wares from Mexico, drinking micheladas with my beer of choice, dancing to live music, and stopping by for chips and salsa at nearby restaurants.

The park is home to the San Antonio River, Japanese Tea Garden, and the San Antonio Zoo. Christopher Lee for Insider

Brackenridge Park

The sprawling Brackenridge Park is home to a stretch of the San Antonio River and the Japanese Tea Garden, and where I like to go to savor green space in the city. To enjoy the park like a true Texan, bring food to throw your very own barbecue, what some of us in San Antonio call a carne asada.

Also located at the park is the San Antonio Zoo, which welcomed about 1.14 million visitors in 2019.

The Historic Pearl originally a brewery in the late 19th century. Christopher Lee for Insider

The Historic Pearl

Originally a brewery in the late 19th century, the Historic Pearl has been transformed into a multiuse plaza with some of the best shops and restaurants in the city. I prefer to go over the weekend to browse beautiful leather goods and to visit the pop-up market that takes place in the center of the plaza.

The gallery often includes exhibitions from young local artists. Christopher Lee for Insider

Presa House Gallery

At Presa House Gallery, check out local art that tackles some of the state’s modern-day ruminations, such as the identity of Tejanos who live on the Texas-Mexico border. I’ve loved attending exhibitions, like one with a collection called “Ojos Hacia El Futuro” (Eyes to the Future) from young local artists.

The Natural Bridge Caverns features beautiful limestone formations. John Le/Shutterstock

Natural Bridge Caverns

For those wanting to escape the stir of downtown San Antonio, the Natural Bridge Caverns is a peaceful place out in the Texas Hill Country where you can explore a beautiful limestone maze. If you’re an adventure seeker, try out the ropes course and zip line.

The San Antonio Missions are the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Texas. Christopher Lee for Insider

San Antonio Missions

The San Antonio Missions are the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Texas and take travelers back in time with its 18th-century churches and buildings. My great-aunt Adela lived near one of the missions and would volunteer there and bring food to the priests. Visitors can still attend Catholic mass in English and Spanish at the churches.

The San Antonio Museum of Art has pieces dating back 5,000 years. Christopher Lee for Insider

San Antonio Museum of Art

The San Antonio Museum of Art has a huge assortment of works spanning some 5,000 years. Some of the pieces in the Latin American and Texas sections provide insight into what the state was like before Spanish colonization. If you want to check out more Texas art after your visit, take a trip five miles north to the Witte Museum.

View Insider’s comprehensive guide to visiting San Antonio.