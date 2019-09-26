15 things everyone should see and do in Prague, according to someone who lived there

Sylvain GRANDADAM/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Prague is home to some of the most impressive architecture.

From impressive architecture to iconic cafes, the city of Prague has plenty to offer.

History buffs should make time to visit Wenceslas Square and St. Vitus Cathedral.

Travellers looking to experience the best of Prague’s nightlife should visit Lucerna Music Bar and Cross Club.

With enchanting Baroque-style buildings, an ancient castle with stone-built walls, and a river running through the city’s centre, Prague has a unique charm.

While spending nearly five months wandering the cobblestone streets of the Czech Republic’s largest city, I came across a number of tourist destinations and hot spots that are actually worth a visit.

Here are the 15 places you can’t miss when visiting the historic capital.

The Wallenstein Garden is a must-see attraction.

Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images The garden acts as a concert venue during the summer.

Adjacent to the Wallenstein Palace, the Wallenstein Garden is an early Baroque creation that has maintained its geometric hedges since the 17th century. The gardens are free to enter and worth the 10-minute detour on your way up to the Prague Castle.

In addition to wandering swans and peacocks, the garden is home to the unique Dripstone Wall, an eerie structure made from stalactite-like rocks. From a distance, the man-made wall looks as if it was constructed out of dripping skulls.

Take a break at the Grand Café Orient.

Shever/Flickr/Attribution 2.0 The cafe was designed by architect Josef Gočár.

Located inside of The House of the Black Madonna, Prague’s Grand Café Orient is just a few blocks from Old Town Square.

Although it offers delicious coffee and pastries, visitors flock to the cafe to take in its Cubist features, a design style that was prominent in Prague in the early 1900s. Everything from the facade of the building to the menu at the Grand Café Orient is inspired by the art movement.

Getting a drink at Hemingway Bar is worth the wait.

TripAdvisor You’ll want to make a reservation if you’re hoping to grab a cocktail at this bar.

Named after Ernest Hemingway, Hemingway Bar makes delicious craft cocktails. With fairly priced drinks, Absinthe, and bartenders dressed in era-appropriate attire, getting a seat at the bar requires a fair amount of patience, or the good sense to call ahead to reserve your spot.

The bar is only open a few hours every day, so make sure to plan your trip accordingly.

The Klementinum Library is a hidden gem.

MICHAL CIZEK/Stringer/Getty Images The ceilings are decorated with frescoes by Jan Hiebl.

The Klementinum is one of the largest building complexes in Europe and home to the stunning Baroque library hall. Not only is library covered in intricate frescoes, but it also holds more than 20,000 books.

Visitors of the Klementinum can also climb to the top of the Astronomical Tower for a unique view of the city. Guided tours of the library, the Meridian Hall, and the Astronomical Tower are offered daily. Tickets can be purchased online for around $US13.



The Municipal House has impressive architecture and delicious food.

DEA / C. SAPPA / Contributor Prague’s Municipal House is a perfect destination for fans of the Art Nouveau movement.

For about $US13, you can tour the historic Municipal House, an early 20th century Art Nouveau building that was decorated by artists such as Alfonse Mucha and Jan Preisler.

The tour will take you throughout the well-preserved halls of the Municipal House and afterward, you can enjoy a cocktail at the American Bar. There is also a traditional Czech restaurant located in the building, where you can enjoy a pint of Pilsner and some homemade goulash, a traditional rich beef stew, at your leisure.

Or, if you’d rather skip the fee altogether, enjoy a cup of coffee and some pastries at the building’s ground-floor cafe.

Prague’s historic churches have a lot to offer.

SOPA Images / Contributor St. Vitus Cathedral is the largest temple in Prague.

The city has no shortage of architecturally stunning and historically significant churches that are worth seeing.

As the largest and most important cathedral in Prague, St. Vitus has been the location of choice for coronations of Czech kings and queens. The Church of Our Lady before Týn is also known for its impressive Baroque-style architecture and the fact it houses the oldest organ in all of Prague.

Soak in the views atop the astronomical clock.

Paolo Gianti/Shutterstock The clock dates back to 1410.

Prague’s astronomical clock is a popular tourist destination with a rich history. Installed on the front side of the Old Town Hall Tower in 1410, the clock consists of a number of different parts, including 12 apostles that appear on the hour from 9 a.m to 11 p.m.

After seeing the impressive clock in action, consider taking the time to climb the tower. Admission is roughly $US10 and the payoff is gorgeous views of the city’s Old Town Square.

The Television Tower is an unusual sight to see.

Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images David Cerny’s Miminka Babies climb up the Žižkov Television Tower in Prague.

Žižkov Television Tower, designed by architects Václav Aulický and Jiří Kozák, offers 360-degree views of the city.

Plus, this is one of the many spots throughout the city you can view artist David Cerny’s work. Cerny, known for his political satire, built 10 giant baby sculptures that can be seen crawling up the tower, which is also the tallest building in Prague.

If you’re a fan of Cerny, you can also take a tour of his various works throughout the city.

The Cross Club is worth the trip.

TripAdvisor The Cross club is an important part of Prague’s cultural scene.

Science fiction meets Eastern European nightlife in this Holešovice-located nightclub.

The unusual artistic creations at Cross Club pair perfectly with the variety of live music that can be heard inside. Although it’s a bit out of the way from the city centre, it is a can’t-miss spot for anyone who has a passion for eclectic night spots.

Don’t miss ’80s and ’90s night at Lucerna Music Bar.

MICHAL CIZEK / Stringer World-known American singer and guitarist Bo Diddley, 78, performs on stage at Lucerna Music Bar during his concert in Prague.

Speaking of nightclubs, if you’re in Prague on a Friday or Saturday night, consider visiting Lucerna Music Bar. Friday and Saturday are reserved for the club’s ’80s and ’90s video parties. This is the perfect spot to relax, unwind, and enjoy the throwback music surrounded by tourists and Czech locals alike.

The place also has an impressive history, with artists such as Bo Diddley and the band Phish performing at the venue.

Take great photos at the Dancing House.

Insights / Contributor The building is a significant landmark in Prague.

Also known as “Fred and Ginger,” after the famous dancers Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Prague’s Dancing House is a modern architectural site. As the name suggests, this building looks almost like two people dancing, embraced in each other’s arms.

Although the outside is perfect for any photo needs you might have, there’s a relatively unknown rooftop terrace that provides great views of the city.

Wenceslas Square is rich in history.

Anton Novoderezhkin/Contributor/Getty Images A view of Wenceslas Square in the New Town (Nove Mesto), a part of the historic centre of Prague.

Wenceslas Square was first created in 1348 and has served as the city’s centre ever since. Once used for open-air markets, the boulevard has also hosted some of the city’s most powerful demonstrations, including the 1989 demonstration that started the Velvet Revolution.

The square’s most notable features include the National Museum and Josef Václav Myslbek’s 1912 statue of St. Wenceslas.

The Beer Museum is worth the trek.

Erwan Martin/Flickr Visitors can try multiple types of beer by ordering a flight.

If you can’t make it to Plzen (Pilsen) to tour the famed Pilsner-Urquell brewery, the Prague Beer Museum is the next best thing.

Created to house a variety of beer from across the country, this pub offers 30 Czech beers on tap, and a variety of flight options so you can sample as many of them as you’d like.

Consider having a picnic in Letná Park.

TripAdvisor Visitors can enjoy nature and beautiful views at Letná Park.

If you’re looking to take a break from the bustling city life, consider packing a picnic and enjoying the views in Letná Park. You may also want to stop by the park’s beer garden.

Hidden within the park is a giant metronome, which stands where the largest statue of Joseph Stalin once stood.

Vyšehrad is a must-see fortress.

Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images Vyšehrad is a historic fortress located on the right bank of the Vltava River.

Although Prague Castle should be first on everyone’s lists to visit while in the city, Vyšehrad is another fortress worth the trek. Built above the Vltava River, the castle offers stunning views of the city. The area around the fortress is equally impressive and features the Romanesque Rotunda of St. Martin and the national cemetery.

Spend a few hours wandering the ancient halls before enjoying one of the seasonal fencing shows or folk music performances.

