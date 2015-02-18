The 24 real best things to do in Hong Kong

Euromonitor International recently named Hong Kong the most visited city in the world by international tourists.

Though it’s technically part of China, Hong Kong has its own culture and personality. The cosmopolitan city is spread out over several small islands, many of which are very densely populated and full of incredible attractions, restaurants, and shops.

We asked locals to send us their suggestions for the real best things to do in Hong Kong.

From gorgeous hiking trails in the mountains to bustling night markets, here are the 24 real best things to do in Hong Kong.

Have high tea in the elegant lobby of the Peninsula Hotel.

Take the funicular up to Victoria Peak, the highest mountain on Hong Kong island, and look out over the towering city skyline.

Feast on some Chinese barbecue, especially at celebrity chef Kylie Kwong's West Villa Restaurant.

Climb over 200 steps to view the bronze Tian Tian Big Buddha statue.

Relax with a foot massage at one of many of Hong Kong's day spas, like Ten Feet Tall. The two-story building features reflexology treatments, manicures, pedicures, and a juice bar.

Start your day with a dim sum feast of dumplings, buns, noodles, and more. Maxim's is the most famous dim sum spot in Hong Kong.

Stroll through Nan Lian Garden, a peaceful public garden with tidy trails and classical architecture.

Haggle with a vendor at the Temple Street Night Market, a bustling market where you can buy clothes, jewelry and other wares or grab a late night bite at a food stand.

Grab a pint or two at a pub in Lan Kwai Fong, an upbeat nightlife district popular with expats.

Escape the city with a trip to Sai Kung County Park, where you can hike any number of gorgeous trails or spend time at the beach.

Shop at one of Hong Kong's upscale malls, like the multi-story Times Square.

Slurp up a bowl of Hong Kong-style noodles at Tsim Chai Kee Noodles or another noodle shop.

Have a drink on a rooftop bar and watch the sun set over the city skyline. Sugar at East hotel is a great rooftop bar.

Stay at the lavish InterContinental Hotel and take a dip in their three infinity pools, ranging from hot and warm to cool temperatures.

Take in the tranquil Chi Lin Nunnery and admire its Tang dynasty-style architecture.

Explore the hip neighbourhood of Sheung Wan, which is dominated by traditional Chinese culture.

Hike the Dragon's Back Trail, a popular, hilly, water-front destination just outside of the city.

Enjoy some fresh seafood at the old fishing village on Lamma Island.

Take the Star Ferry across the water from Hong Kong to Kowloon, particularly at night when you get to see the Symphony of Lights show.

