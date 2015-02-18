Euromonitor International recently named Hong Kong the most visited city in the world by international tourists.
Though it’s technically part of China, Hong Kong has its own culture and personality. The cosmopolitan city is spread out over several small islands, many of which are very densely populated and full of incredible attractions, restaurants, and shops.
We asked locals to send us their suggestions for the real best things to do in Hong Kong.
From gorgeous hiking trails in the mountains to bustling night markets, here are the 24 real best things to do in Hong Kong.
Take the funicular up to Victoria Peak, the highest mountain on Hong Kong island, and look out over the towering city skyline.
Relax with a foot massage at one of many of Hong Kong's day spas, like Ten Feet Tall. The two-story building features reflexology treatments, manicures, pedicures, and a juice bar.
Start your day with a dim sum feast of dumplings, buns, noodles, and more. Maxim's is the most famous dim sum spot in Hong Kong.
Stroll through Nan Lian Garden, a peaceful public garden with tidy trails and classical architecture.
Haggle with a vendor at the Temple Street Night Market, a bustling market where you can buy clothes, jewelry and other wares or grab a late night bite at a food stand.
Escape the city with a trip to Sai Kung County Park, where you can hike any number of gorgeous trails or spend time at the beach.
Have a drink on a rooftop bar and watch the sun set over the city skyline. Sugar at East hotel is a great rooftop bar.
Stay at the lavish InterContinental Hotel and take a dip in their three infinity pools, ranging from hot and warm to cool temperatures.
Take the Star Ferry across the water from Hong Kong to Kowloon, particularly at night when you get to see the Symphony of Lights show.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.