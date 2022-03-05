I follow the keto diet and shop at Trader Joe’s using food stamps. Here are 12 of my favorite things to buy.

- I shop at Trader Joe’s with food stamps, and I’m sharing my favorite keto-approved products.
- I pick up plenty of easy meals, like shrimp burgers, riced-cauliflower stir fry, and seafood stew.
- I also like Trader Joe’s keto-friendly snacks, including cheese bites, spiced almonds, and brie.
Fast-forward to 2021, and I started thinking about the keto diet again while living in an LGBTQ+ homeless shelter in Los Angeles. The vast majority of shelter-prepped meals consisted of starch-heavy pastas and greasy frozen pizzas delivered as an afterthought by the weekend cook.
The electronic benefit transfer (EBT) hot-food program in California wasn’t much help either. My options ranged from Louisiana Fried Chicken to Denny’s — the Subway protein bowls were my only oasis in an otherwise fried food-stamp desert.
Instead, I’ve turned to Trader Joe’s for carb-conscious staples. Read on for a list of my favorite products.
With zero carbs, the chilled eggs make a great high-protein breakfast or post-workout snack.
A Trader Joe’s bagger added that you also can’t beat the convenience.
“I like that you don’t have to peel the eggs yourself and you can take them to work,” he told me during a recent visit.
Compared to the lox you might get in Manhattan, Trader Joe’s salmon is somewhat high in sodium. But it’s still the perfect garnish for egg whites for a keto-friendly breakfast.
The light, lime-dusted coating has a unique yin-yang aspect when paired with the spices.
Word of advice: Have a water bottle on standby for the spicy aftermath.
With less than one carb, the cheese bites are dusted with parmesan and a small hint of cheddar. There’s a nice crunch, too.
It’s also gluten-free, and it pairs nicely with a bag of mixed greens.
Everything’s tender, but the included hunks of fat work well in my keto-diet plan.
Plus, the bag comes with enough wings to make two complete meals.
If I have leftover food stamps in my budget, I like to pair this dish with a block of tofu for extra protein.
I appreciate Lightlife for making vegan hot dogs that taste like the real deal.
Whenever I ran out of keto meal ideas and needed to tighten up the wallet, hot dogs were my bridge over troubled water.
Truth be told, it isn’t my favorite item. But it pairs well with creamy brie cheese for an afternoon keto snack.
The Supreme cheese is gooey, buttery, and high in fat. I can finish a wedge in about two days.
The cioppino doesn’t skimp on the protein either — seafood lovers will rejoice at the clam, cod, shrimp, mussels, and scallops.
But, as I’ve found with many of Trader Joe’s keto-friendly products, this stew is pretty high in sodium.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Trader Joe’s is more expensive than Aldi and Walmart for nearly every grocery item, with a few notable exceptions