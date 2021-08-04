I shop at Lidl for my family of 2 and dog. Here are 18 things I always buy.

- I shop at Lidl for two, plus our dog. Its selection, portions, and prices make shopping a breeze.
- The bakery, meat, and seafood sections have some of my favorite delicious bargains.
- My top picks also include its European specialty imports and dog treats.
Not everything from the bakery is amazing — I’m looking at you, bone-dry cinnamon rolls and disappointing Portuguese egg tarts — but the items that rock do so seriously.
At 59 cents ($0.80) for an all-butter croissant, Lidl’s prices are unmatched. For a few cents more, you can get them with hazelnut-nougat centers or with less butter.
When I want something flaky, I go for the apple turnovers. They’re oversized and filled with real apple chunks.
It has options that you may not find everywhere, like shredded broccoli-slaw, a nutritious and delicious add-in to any cabbage-based salad.
I love the Vidalia onions and juicy Sweetpops tomatoes that taste home-grown.
I also like to pick up scallions here — it only costs 69 cents ($0.93) for several bundles that are typically in great shape in a sealed plastic bag.
The spring mix or baby spinach also costs me less than $US5 ($AU7). It’s a little more expensive than what Aldi charges, but it’s a good buy if I’m already at Lidl. Plus it’s still cheaper than conventional brands.
Its seasoned varieties include fresh, never-frozen, vacuum-sealed, and pre-cut pairs of fillets for much less than you’d expect. They’re ready to freeze so you can stock up.
Cod and flounder are great buys when Lidl runs promotions. The jumbo scallops are also one of my favorite buys for when I’m feeling fancy.
Since you can cherry-pick with each steak, there’s no need for settling or drawing the short straw on the one “ugly” steak that’s in every pack.
Lidl also carries Angus, grass-fed, and organic options and now offers a premium line, but its steaks already rival most.
Better yet, they go on sale pretty often, dropping down as low as 99 cents ($1.34) a pound. I’ve even gotten thighs and drumsticks for less than a dollar per pound.
Lidl also has an organic line and carries Perdue, but if you’re looking for value as I often am, the Sanderson breasts really can’t be beat.
When it goes on sale, I make taco salads and bolognese all week. The ground is fine, it’s always fresh, and just the right amount of lean, with no discernible quality difference between the Lidl brand and any of the nationals, some of which they also carry.
A half-gallon is typically under a buck, and the organic prices are considerably less than what you’d pay at the supermarket.
Even Lidl’s name-brand premium dairy, like ultra-pasteurized Fairlife (another brand I love), is entirely reasonable here.
I always pick up a carton of Lidl’s almond milk, too. At just $US1.79 ($AU2) each, I can afford some variety.
I’ve yet to find a pack of eggs cheaper than Lidl’s — even if you upgrade to the cage-free Farmer’s Hen line.
The egg whites are also a steal here, especially when they go on sale. They’re 100% real and about 30% cheaper per ounce than generic brands.
I think the thin pizzas are decent nutrition-wise. Lidl also doesn’t skimp on toppings for these flavorful pizzas.
They often go on sale for around $US2.50 ($AU3) or $US3 ($AU4) each, making them inexpensive and easy meals.
I’m obsessed with Lidl’s rich, cheesy, white vegetable pie, which has chopped spinach and dollops of ricotta. Top it with grilled chicken or asparagus and broccoli, and it’s a great instant dinner.
One of the best imported European goodies is its seasoned steak fries, also known as chunky chips, which come from Belgium.
They’re fluffy, thick, and teeming with filling in a crispy shell.
Its Lays-styled chips range from 99 cents ($1.34) to $US1.49 ($AU2), and they’re typically thicker, drier, and more solid but much cheaper.
The chain’s kettle corn is also a perfect balance of sweet and salty.
The sugar pretzels are everything you love about the Royal Dansk blue tin Danish butter cookies (yes, Lidl carry those year-round for only $US2.49 ($AU3)) and more.
I promise you, they’ll be the best $US1.79 ($AU2) you’d ever spent on sugar-crystal butter cookies, especially as they don’t waste your time with the weird desiccated coconut one or any shape but your fave.
If your preferred imported cookies are Speculoos/Lotus cookies or stroopwafels, Lidl’s got you covered, too.
But most importantly, it includes the Crisp ‘N’ Cake, a seasonal special that is a have-it-all ice-cream treat.
It’s made with stracciatella, a sweet cream with chocolate chips, throughout. Half of the dessert is nestled in wafers and the other half is covered in chocolate with almond pieces.
Whenever I’m out of pantry staples like parsley, oregano, basil, garlic powder, cinnamon, ginger, or turmeric, I head straight to Lidl.
But the dry-roasted organic cashews are excellent and everyone I’ve ever introduced the honey cinnamon-coated almonds to has gotten all heart-eyed over them.
Crunchy and just the right amount of sweet, these are outstanding and the price is hard to beat. And try to find cocoa-dusted almonds any cheaper anywhere, I dare you.
Sauces are also cheap and diverse here, and I love that there’s a great global selection and seasonal offerings.
Lidl’s organic ketchup has become my standard. It’s a no-brainer to buy this brand over national ones with corn syrup in them, especially when it costs less than mainstream versions.
The salsa section is no slouch, either.
He’s a senior dog on a grain-free diet, so his treats can get pretty pricey, but not at Lidl. The chain has a wonderful selection of affordable no-filler dog treats.
I like the Evolve grain-free biscuits, which are similar to Chewy’s American Journey brand in shape, size, and flavor. We also pick up the Lovin’ Tenders jerky as a special treat for him.