I shop at Lidl for my family of 2 and dog. Here are 18 things I always buy.

Su-Jit Lin
Chocolate section at Lidl
Lidl is a great store to visit when you want high-quality options – and prices. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
  • I shop at Lidl for two, plus our dog. Its selection, portions, and prices make shopping a breeze.
  • The bakery, meat, and seafood sections have some of my favorite delicious bargains.
  • My top picks also include its European specialty imports and dog treats.
I treat myself at the bakery, and apple turnovers are one of my favorite flaky options.
Croissants and apple turnovers at Lidl.
The baked goods at Lidl are Europe-inspired. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
It’s hard to resist Lidl’s fresh-baked treats, which are right at the entrance of the store.

Not everything from the bakery is amazing — I’m looking at you, bone-dry cinnamon rolls and disappointing Portuguese egg tarts — but the items that rock do so seriously.

At 59 cents ($0.80) for an all-butter croissant, Lidl’s prices are unmatched. For a few cents more, you can get them with hazelnut-nougat centers or with less butter. 

When I want something flaky, I go for the apple turnovers. They’re oversized and filled with real apple chunks. 

I shop at Lidl to build a better salad for less.
Side by side of Lidl salad and produce section and prices.
Lidl’s produce department is pretty robust. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
Lidl’s prices often beat the sales at mainstream supermarkets — even Costco rates.

It has options that you may not find everywhere, like shredded broccoli-slaw, a nutritious and delicious add-in to any cabbage-based salad. 

I love the Vidalia onions and juicy Sweetpops tomatoes that taste home-grown. 

I also like to pick up scallions here — it only costs 69 cents ($0.93) for several bundles that are typically in great shape in a sealed plastic bag.

The spring mix or baby spinach also costs me less than $US5 ($AU7). It’s a little more expensive than what Aldi charges, but it’s a good buy if I’m already at Lidl. Plus it’s still cheaper than conventional brands. 

The seafood section is always stocked with fresh varieties.
Salmon at Lidl
Lidl sells multiple varieties of salmon. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
The salmon selection at Lidl is outstanding and often on sale. It offers BAP-certified Chilean, Norwegian, and Atlantic tilapia, plus cedar-planked options.

Its seasoned varieties include fresh, never-frozen, vacuum-sealed, and pre-cut pairs of fillets for much less than you’d expect.  They’re ready to freeze so you can stock up. 

Cod and flounder are great buys when Lidl runs promotions. The jumbo scallops are also one of my favorite buys for when I’m feeling fancy. 

I love stocking up on steak at Lidl.
Steaks at Lidl.
Lidl has become my go-to spot for good, cheap steaks. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
Every steak at Lidl is individually vacuum-packed but priced per pound as if you were buying from the supermarket butcher. You can easily stock up your freezer when prices drop down to $US3 ($AU4).49 ($AU5) per 8-ounce (226.80g).

Since you can cherry-pick with each steak, there’s no need for settling or drawing the short straw on the one “ugly” steak that’s in every pack.

Lidl also carries Angus, grass-fed, and organic options and now offers a premium line, but its steaks already rival most.

 

I buy a lot of chicken from Lidl.
Chicken at Lidl.
The prices of chicken at Lidl can’t be beat. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
Chicken breasts are a staple in my home. They’re versatile, protein-rich, low-fat, and affordable. The Sanderson Farms chicken, which goes on sale often, is a meal-prep essential for me. 

Better yet, they go on sale pretty often, dropping down as low as 99 cents ($1.34) a pound.  I’ve even gotten thighs and drumsticks for less than a dollar per pound.

Lidl also has an organic line and carries Perdue, but if you’re looking for value as I often am, the Sanderson breasts really can’t be beat.

Lidl’s ground turkey is reasonably priced.
Ground turkey at Lidl.
For under $US3 ($AU4), you can get a pound of ground turkey. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
The regular price for lean ground turkey—a heart-healthy, calorie-saving alternative to ground beef — is already pretty reasonable. 

When it goes on sale, I make taco salads and bolognese all week. The ground is fine, it’s always fresh, and just the right amount of lean, with no discernible quality difference between the Lidl brand and any of the nationals, some of which they also carry.

One of my top picks is Lidl’s Irish butter.
Irish butter at Lidl.
Lidl carries one of my favorite products, Irish butter. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
I absolutely love butter, especially the grass-fed kind from Ireland. At around $US3 ($AU4) a block, Lidl is my go-to place to buy it from.
Lidl’s half-and-half prices are unheard of.
The dairy options at Lidl.
Lidl has some great dairy prices. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
When half-and-half can sell for as much as $US6 ($AU8), it’s amazing to see it for $US1.55 ($AU2).

A half-gallon is typically under a buck, and the organic prices are considerably less than what you’d pay at the supermarket.

Even Lidl’s name-brand premium dairy, like ultra-pasteurized Fairlife (another brand I love), is entirely reasonable here.

I always pick up a carton of Lidl’s almond milk, too. At just $US1.79 ($AU2) each, I can afford some variety.

Egg prices are always fair at Lidl.
Eggs at Lidl
Eggs are typically on sale. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
My partner and I are both fitness junkies, which makes protein a priority and eggs a necessity.

I’ve yet to find a pack of eggs cheaper than Lidl’s — even if you upgrade to the cage-free Farmer’s Hen line.

The egg whites are also a steal here, especially when they go on sale. They’re 100% real and about 30% cheaper per ounce than generic brands.

The pizza in the freezer section is as inexpensive as it is impressive.
Thin crust pizza at Lidl.
The thin-crust pizza is the way to go. Su-Jit Lin for Insider.
I don’t care for the Italian-imported premium line with its fluffier crusts, but the crispy, thin-crust line at Lidl is one of my favorites. 

I think the thin pizzas are decent nutrition-wise. Lidl also doesn’t skimp on toppings for these flavorful pizzas.

They often go on sale for around $US2.50 ($AU3) or $US3 ($AU4) each, making them inexpensive and easy meals.

I’m obsessed with Lidl’s rich, cheesy, white vegetable pie, which has chopped spinach and dollops of ricotta. Top it with grilled chicken or asparagus and broccoli, and it’s a great instant dinner. 

You have to try Lidl’s chunky chips.
Chunky chips at Lidl.
The chunky chips at Lidl are one of my favorite imported goods. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
One of the best things about Lidl is its European heritage because the chain makes it a point to introduce overseas goodies to the American public.

One of the best imported European goodies is its seasoned steak fries, also known as chunky chips, which come from Belgium.

They’re fluffy, thick, and teeming with filling in a crispy shell.

I like Lidl’s chips and kettle corn.
Chips at Lidl.
The snack options at Lidl are endless. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
In the snack aisle, the temptations are many since the quality is high and the prices bonkers low.

Its Lays-styled chips range from 99 cents ($1.34) to $US1.49 ($AU2), and they’re typically thicker, drier, and more solid but much cheaper. 

The chain’s kettle corn is also a perfect balance of sweet and salty.

I’m obsessed with Lidl’s butter cookies.
Danish butter cookies at Lidl.
Lidl sells the Danish butter cookies all year. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
If you have a sweet tooth, pick up the Dutch butter cookies that are part of Lidl’s Preferred Selection line.

The sugar pretzels are everything you love about the Royal Dansk blue tin Danish butter cookies (yes, Lidl carry those year-round for only $US2.49 ($AU3)) and more.

I promise you, they’ll be the best $US1.79 ($AU2) you’d ever spent on sugar-crystal butter cookies, especially as they don’t waste your time with the weird desiccated coconut one or any shape but your fave.

If your preferred imported cookies are Speculoos/Lotus cookies or stroopwafels, Lidl’s got you covered, too.

 

This stracciatella ice-cream treat is a stroke of genius.
Ice cream at Lidl.
The frozen-treat selection at Lidl is robust. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
Gelatelli by Lidl is the store’s premium line that carries gelato sundaes and dipped bars.

But most importantly, it includes the Crisp ‘N’ Cake, a seasonal special that is a have-it-all ice-cream treat.

It’s made with stracciatella, a sweet cream with chocolate chips, throughout. Half of the dessert is nestled in wafers and the other half is covered in chocolate with almond pieces.

I stock my pantry with Lidl’s spices.
Spice options at Lidl.
Lidl carries basic spices and organic herbs. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
The spice aisle is commendable for carrying basics. It has a wide selection of conventional and organic herbs and spices that are pretty inexpensive. 

Whenever I’m out of pantry staples like parsley, oregano, basil, garlic powder, cinnamon, ginger, or turmeric, I head straight to Lidl.

Lidl’s nut selection has some pretty delicious almonds.
Almonds at Lidl
The honey-cinnamon-coated almonds are less than $US5 ($AU7) per bag. Su-Jit Lin
Not all of the nuts are good at Lidl, I’ll admit. The Just Nuts brand of pistachios and the Virginia Diner-style XL peanuts are not great.

But the dry-roasted organic cashews are excellent and everyone I’ve ever introduced the honey cinnamon-coated almonds to has gotten all heart-eyed over them.

Crunchy and just the right amount of sweet, these are outstanding and the price is hard to beat. And try to find cocoa-dusted almonds any cheaper anywhere, I dare you.

Lidl’s spreads and sauces are some of my favorite buys.
Ketchup and jams at Lidl.
The condiments at Lidl are not to be missed. Su-Jit Lin for Insider
High-quality jams, jellies, and preserves that are more fruit-heavy can get pricey — but not at Lidl. It has German blends that won’t break the bank and use real sugar in its recipes.

Sauces are also cheap and diverse here, and I love that there’s a great global selection and seasonal offerings.

Lidl’s organic ketchup has become my standard. It’s a no-brainer to buy this brand over national ones with corn syrup in them, especially when it costs less than mainstream versions.

The salsa section is no slouch, either.

Lastly, I always pick up some no-filler dog treats.
Grain-free biscuits at Lidl.
Lidl even has options for my dog. Su-Jit Lin for Insider.
I’m a bargain hunter for sure, but that doesn’t mean I’m willing to sacrifice quality — especially for my furry best friend.

He’s a senior dog on a grain-free diet, so his treats can get pretty pricey, but not at Lidl. The chain has a wonderful selection of affordable no-filler dog treats. 

I like the Evolve grain-free biscuits, which are similar to Chewy’s American Journey brand in shape, size, and flavor. We also pick up the Lovin’ Tenders jerky as a special treat for him.

