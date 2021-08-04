I shop at Lidl for my family of 2 and dog. Here are 18 things I always buy.

I treat myself at the bakery, and apple turnovers are one of my favorite flaky options.

It’s hard to resist Lidl’s fresh-baked treats , which are right at the entrance of the store.

Not everything from the bakery is amazing — I’m looking at you, bone-dry cinnamon rolls and disappointing Portuguese egg tarts — but the items that rock do so seriously.

At 59 cents ($0.80) for an all-butter croissant, Lidl’s prices are unmatched. For a few cents more, you can get them with hazelnut-nougat centers or with less butter.

When I want something flaky, I go for the apple turnovers. They’re oversized and filled with real apple chunks.