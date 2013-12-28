Three Of The Best Things Posted On Tumblr In 2013

Tumblr just published its 2013 Year In Review in which it showcased the best new blogs, art, videos, GIFs and other assorted items posted this year.

We’ve sifted through a lot of posts and found the following three viral items that deserve another look.

Best video courtesy of Brynna-Lynn’s blog.

A wonderful love story. 96-year-old Fred was married to his wife for 72 years. She passed away one month before Fred saw a songwriting contest advertised in the newspaper by Green Shoe Studio. He couldn’t write music, so he wrote the lyrics to a song about her and mailed it in. The studio read Fred’s letter and lyrics, wrote the music and recorded it for Fred. [Skip to 5:54 if you just want to hear the song. Grab tissues.]

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.





Best GIF, courtesy of LOLGIFS.net

Most popular Geek post, courtesy of Star Wars Daily.

