Kate Spade has an entire Amazon shop dedicated to home decor, and items cost as little as $10

Luxury brand Kate Spade New York has a new home-goods store on Amazon.

The shop features things like candy-coloured kitchen appliances, tablecloths, pillows, dining sets, cookware, and desk accessories.

The brand is selling a stylish pink mouse pad for $US12, a lilac-coloured toaster for $US50, and colourful bath towels for $US15.99

Kate Spade New York has a new Amazon store full of stylish home goods and kitchen wares – and many pieces in the collection cost less than you might think.

The online shop is filled with the luxury brand’s signature pastel colours and polka dots, and it’s divided by sections like bedding, home accents, and even glassware.

Here are some of the best items for sale in the Kate Spade Amazon shop, ordered from least to most expensive.

This spoon rest can add a colourful touch to your kitchen.

Amazon/Kate Spade New York It’s the little details that matter.

Price: $US10

If you’re sick of getting food splatters on the counter while you’re cooking, this stoneware spoon rest might be the accessory you need.

It’s dishwasher-safe and comes in blue, grey, and cream.

The “Do Not Disturb” mouse pad is perfect for any office or desk.

Amazon/Kate Spade New York It has a non-slip backing, too.

Price: $US12

Doll up your workspace with this pink leatherette mouse pad, accented with a tiny gold spade at the bottom. It features a non-slip back, which makes it especially easy to use.

You can also purchase other variations of this mouse pad, like a blue one that reads “I Need a Vacation” or a white one covered in gold polka dots.

This trivet is cute and practical, too.

Amazon/Kate Spade New York If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, you might want to get your hands on one.

Price: $US12

Class up your dining table (and protect it from hot dishes) with a stoneware trivet, which also comes in blue, grey, and cream.

As a bonus, it’s currently on sale for $US10 for Prime members.

The Scallop Pleat Bath Towels will add flair to any bathroom.

Amazon / Kate Spade New York Necessities can be stylish, too.

Price: $US14.99

The Kate Spade Amazon shop has 100% cotton bath towels in an array of colours, from grapefruit-soda pink to amulet blue. They feature a simple, polished-looking pleated edge.

This envelope folio-file set can dress up your desk.

Amazon / Kate Spade New York They even have a magnetic closure.

Price: $US16

No more keeping your resumes or other files hanging out loose in your bag or on your desk.

These cute, envelope-shaped folio files come in mint and lavender and feature a magnetic closure to keep your documents secure.

This egg tray can spice up any party.

Amazon/Kate Spade New York It’s also a beautiful piece to keep on display.

Price: $US30

For some more vintage flair at your next event, you could get this navy-blue stoneware tray that’s designed to hold deviled eggs.

Of course, it would also be great for holding nuts, olives, and other accouterments.

This set of coasters can add flair to your coffee table.

Amazon / Kate Spade New York They come in a set of four.

Price: $US40

There’s no reason your coffee table shouldn’t be stylish, too. These gold-coloured coasters feature a metallic finish and words like “cheers” and “escape” written in a curly script.

The brand’s decorative pillows are perfect for a living room or bedroom.

Amazon/Kate Spade New York Some pillows have platinum-coloured accents.

Price: $US49.99

Of course, no Kate Spade collection would be complete without bedding, which the new Amazon shop has plenty of.

You can dress up your space with accent pillows like this one, which reads “La Dee Da” in embroidered script.

You can also pick up larger velvet-covered pillows, which come in multiple colours.

You can dress up your bathroom with the floral shower curtain, too.

Amazon/ Kate Spade New York It comes in other prints as well.

Price: $US49.99

You can add some vibrant colours to your bathroom with this dahlia-print shower curtain that features large pink flowers and green leaves.

It’s 100% cotton and comes in other patterns, too.

This colourful toaster is practical and cute.

Amazon/Kate Spade New York It comes in a variety of pastel colours.

Price: $US50

If you’re looking for kitchen appliances that are also statement pieces, consider picking up a toaster from the Amazon shop.

It comes in a variety of pastel colours including lilac, yellow, turquoise, and blush. Some colours are already sold out.

This lemon-print tablecloth will brighten up any space.

Amazon/Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York is selling tons of colourful tablecloths on Amazon.

Price: $US55

This lemon-print tablecloth is 100% cotton and it features a print that’s sure to brighten up even the darkest of spaces.

It’s washable and you can also purchase lemon-printed napkins and placemats to match it.

