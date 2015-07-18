I've been going to Cape Cod during the summer for 22 years -- these are the things I tell my friends to do

Kathleen Elkins A view from our porch in Cotuit, MA.

Vacation isn’t cheap.

But when you’ve been going to the same place for a long time, you start to find the freebies, the bargains, and the things worth spending money on.

My family has been going to Cape Cod, a popular East Coast vacation spot, since 1952, when my great-great-grandmother Lyla Flagler retired on Thomas Lane in Falmouth. She was the town’s oldest citizen when she died at 101, and it was her hope that my family would continue coming out to the Cape.

We’ve been doing just that, spending summertime in Cotuit, Massachusetts, since before I can remember.

I rounded up 13 affordable places on the Cape that I think are must-see’s. This is not a comprehensive list, just a starting point based on the 22 summers I’ve spent there.

1

[slide

permalink=”stop-by-the-legendary-four-seas-ice-cream-in-centerville-for-a-pint-of-ice-cream-by-far-the-best-deal–theyre-only-5-and-side-of-their-rich-hot-fudge-theyre-a-cash-only-joint-but-theres-an-atm-in-the-parking-lot-if-that-doesnt-satisfy-your-sweet-tooth-head-over-to-the-penny-candy-store-right-around-the-corner–the-1856-country-store–for-cheap-and-delicious-sweets-2″

title=”Stop by the legendary Four Seas Ice Cream in Centerville for a pint of ice cream (by far the best deal — they’re only $5!) and side of their rich hot fudge. They’re a cash-only joint, but there’s an ATM in the parking lot. If that doesn’t satisfy your sweet tooth, head over to the penny candy store right around the corner — the 1856 Country Store — for cheap and delicious sweets.”

content=”