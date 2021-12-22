I ate over 120 Trader Joe’s foods this year. Here are the 15 best ones.

- I tried over 120 different Trader Joe’s foods in 2021 and rounded up 15 of my favorites.
- The cauliflower-and-cheese and cacio-e-pepe ravioli are both delicious and simple.
- The coffee-cake muffins and cherry-pomegranate toaster pastries make for easy breakfasts.
I particularly love the cherry-and-pomegranate combo — a flavor I don’t often see in baked goods — since it gives this treat a unique flair. Both fruits are slightly tart but bring out a natural sweetness in each other.
The pastry is firm and slightly chewy, with a subtle sweetness that reminds me of pie crust.
I’ve read some reviews that complain there’s not enough icing, but I don’t mind that since the filling is delicious enough to make up for it.
I also adore that they’re covered with an eye-catching, magenta-tinged sugar dust, which makes these feel much more special than a standard morning treat.
These are great for busy mornings when I want something a little bit nicer than toast, but not too heavy or sweet. They’re even better paired with a cup of hot tea.
Considering how underwhelmed I felt after trying the cauliflower gnocchi, I wasn’t expecting much from this, but I was wrong.
This option is scrumptious and flavorful — it might one of my favorite Trader Joe’s ravioli.
The filling is made with oven-roasted cauliflower rather than raw florets, so it has a distinctly buttery quality with a hint of sweetness that’s simply irresistible. It blends seamlessly with the mozzarella-and-ricotta blend, practically melting in my mouth on contact.
It’s so delicious combined with the delicate ravioli pockets that you’ll have to try hard to not devour the entire package in one go.
I sampled this plain and didn’t even get around to making a sauce because it was that tasty on its own. I can eat it pretty much any time of year and be satisfied.
Their texture is more muffin-like than cake-y — I’m still not entirely sure how Trader Joe’s achieved it without any gluten.
These could honestly pass for pastries I got from an upscale coffee shop — they’re that good.
They’re also gigantic, like a Costco-sized muffin. I could split each one into two and eat it as my coffee pairing and mid-morning snack. For about $5 a pack, that’s quite the bargain.
These are pleasantly airy and light, as well as covered in an herby seasoning that tastes sort of like spaghetti — don’t knock it until you try it.
I dare you to not eat the entire bag once you figure out how tasty these are.
Phyllo dough can be tricky to work with, but this frozen option takes away all of the hassle. Just pop it in the oven and you’ll have perfectly crispy triangles stuffed with a warm, ricotta, feta, and spinach filling within half an hour.
I love the contrast between the delicate, flaky pastry exterior and soft center. There’s also a nice interplay of sour and sweet flavors from the cheeses that mellows the bitterness of the cooked spinach without trying to hide its distinct flavor.
Since they’re slightly bigger than bite-sized, they feel more substantial than most frozen apps. If you’re a fan of spinach, you’ll probably eat several of these triangles and call it dinner. I’ve done that at least a few times.
They could benefit from slightly more cheese, but they’re still very good as is.
Everything about this lives up to its name — it tastes just like a cup of lightly sweet, fruity strawberry yogurt without an artificial bite.
I can’t get enough of the freeze-dried strawberries and yogurt bits, as they add pops of chewy texture and sweetness that make this all the more delightful.
Plus I don’t have to gobble it up right away to enjoy it. Nothing irks me more than a cereal that gets soggy after 30 seconds, but this one remains crunchy down to the last bite. That’s reason enough to keep a box of it on hand at all times
For a prepackaged salad, it’s impressively loaded with flavor and texture.
It starts with a crispy base of fresh romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, and cabbage, then features a medley of toppings like pico de gallo, crunchy blue-corn tortilla strips, and plenty of seitan (plant-based protein) crumbles.
The creamy jalapeño-ranch dressing ties everything together and delivers on the spice with a subtle kick of tang, making it everything a good taco salad should be.
I would prefer if it was a bit spicier, but I appreciate that it can be enjoyed by a variety of palates. Plus it’s not too hard to add a few shakes of hot sauce to the dressing.
When I think of how much it would cost me to make this on my own, this is a great deal at just over $5 a bag.
It’s luxuriously smooth like a hand-churned, artisan ice cream, with a nice balance of creamy, sweet, and rich profiles.
The overall flavor is reminiscent of peach cobbler, with crispy oat clusters that mimic the satisfying crunch of that yummy crumble top.
The sweet-cream base gets a boost from the ribbons of peach puree, but the subtle flavor keeps it from tasting like an overly fruity sorbet.
I bought this three times during the summer and am awaiting its return next year.
The well-seasoned breading achieves a nice golden color in the oven. Cauliflower doesn’t get as crispy as other vegetables — it softens like a cooked potato, which wonderfully contrasts the crunchy exterior.
The real star here is the Kung Pao sauce that sports the perfect balance of tang, saltiness, and sweetness, with a noticeable touch of ginger and just enough of a kick to satisfy my need for heat.
Whether or not you’re a vegetarian, this Kung Pao tempura cauliflower is definitely worth the buy. I currently have a bag in my freezer just in case I need a quick meatless dinner or a unique side dish.
Not only does it give me the satisfaction of baking my own pumpkin bread without having to break out a bunch of ingredients, but also the end product is so delicious it tastes like it was made from scratch.
Unlike other baked goods that taste like they’re made with sugary, pumpkin-spice flavoring, this loaf clearly contains real pumpkin, nutmeg, allspice, and cinnamon, all of which keep it from being overly sweet.
This mix is a serious game-changer and an absolute necessity to have on hand every fall. My only gripe with the product is that it’s seasonal.
The use of finely chopped mushrooms in lieu of basil really makes this sauce a standout since they deepen the flavor profile and highlight its umami qualities. They also give the dip a unique texture that’s somewhere between hand-mashed pesto and tapenade.
Best of all, a little goes a long way. At Thanksgiving, I served a tray of roasted root vegetables topped with just a dollop of it, and there was not one carrot left behind.
I also love adding it to soup recipes for an added kick or using it as a pizza sauce.
Their bite-sized nugget shape makes them ideal for popping into your mouth whole to reveal a mix of crunchy salt crystals and nutty, smooth peanut butter.
They’re packed with peanut-butter filling, so it may be thicker than you might expect, but in a good way.
They’re a snack everyone will love — unless you have a peanut allergy, in which case Trader Joe’s offers a version with almond butter.
They’re made with a base of cocoa, coconut, and dates with no added sugars, yet manage to taste as rich, chewy, and sweet as a caramel brownie.
I’ve been obsessed from the first day I tried them, and if you love caramel-chocolate flavors, you’ll probably feel the same.
They’re so much tastier than any other granola or oat bar I’ve tried and pack enough fiber to keep me satiated between meals.
I always keep these stuffed in my desk or my purse for when I need a little pick-me-up.
After trying it just once, it became my obsession throughout the entire summer. It’s so tasty that I’d gladly stick my fork directly into the bag and eat it like that.
The chicken’s moist and tender, with no overly chewy or squishy clumps, coming apart easily with the lightest pull of a fork.
My favorite part is the hickory sauce. It’s complex and bold, with an enticing smoky flavor and just enough sweetness to keep you coming back for more.
Plus it’s all precooked, so it requires no prep work other than warming it to your liking.
I initially had doubts this would be another so-so cheese ravioli, but I was mistaken. This stuff is a testament to how basic flavor combinations, when done correctly, can make for the most elegant dishes.
The filling is a very simple blend of Pecorino, ricotta, and lots of black pepper, and it’s absolutely outstanding.
Plus the pasta pockets themselves are also infused with black pepper, so every bite is an explosion of cheesy, rich, salty, and spicy profiles.
It’s so flavorful that it doesn’t need a substantial sauce to taste good. I tossed it in little olive oil and ended up devouring the entire package over the course of the night.
It’s just $4 a package and it passes for something you’d order from an upscale restaurant.
