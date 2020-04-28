I'm a mum and these are the 10 foods I always buy in bulk at Costco

Shutterstock Costco can be a great place for those who want to buy items in bulk.

I’m a mother and I frequently buy items in bulk at Costco because it saves my family time and money.

My family eats a lot of cheese, so I love Costco’s bulk selection of the stuff, which includes 1-pound cartons of shredded Parmesan.

I typically buy a ton of poultry in bulk and freeze some of it so I always have something on hand to make for dinner.

My family eats oatmeal often and we use oats to make flour, so I stock up with 10-pound containers of the stuff at Costco.

Of all the wholesale retailers, Costco holds the key to my heart.

It isn’t my one-stop-shop, but I’ve found that buying certain items in bulk saves me money (buying wholesale can be cost-effective) and time (fewer trips to the grocery store) – which makes things easier for me and family.

Here are the 10 foods that I always buy in bulk at Costco:

I buy tons of poultry in bulk so I always have something to make for dinner.

Kirkland I like to always have protein on hand.

Costco is where I buy organic chicken thighs, breasts, and drumsticks.

As a busy mum who multitasks, I like knowing that I’m always stocked up and ready to prepare a protein-filed dish.

Since most of these offerings come in large packs of three that easily separate, I freeze what I don’t use and thaw it out the next time I cook.

I stock up on maple syrup to use in almost all of my sweet recipes.

Costco Costco sells 1-litre jugs of organic maple syrup.

If a recipe calls for refined sugar, I usually replace it with honey, fruits, raisins, dates, or maple syrup so my baked goods have a more naturally sweet finish.

Because of this, I stock up on Kirkland Signature’s 1-litre jug of organic maple syrup since I’ve found that it’s tasty and pretty affordable – I also know it will get a lot of use in my home kitchen.

I’ve found that it’s cost-effective to buy organic fruits and vegetables at Costco.

Costco You can buy 2 pounds of strawberries at Costco.

Depending on what meals I’m planning out for the week, I’ll stock up on a variety of organic fruits and vegetables in bulk.

Some things I commonly buy include the retailer’s 2-pound cartons of strawberries, 2-pound bags of baby carrots, and 4-pound containers of red seedless grapes.

It especially makes sense for me to buy organic spinach in bulk since my family uses it in so many recipes.

Costco Costco sells 1-pound cartons of organic spinach.

It seems like spinach is the best optical illusion of all time – what looks like a ton of greenery ends up being a small amount once it’s cooked down. Because of this, I find it’s best to stock up on the stuff.

Since my family loves to cook meals with spinach, the 1-pound carton we get at Costco lasts us for an entire week.

My family eats a lot of cheese, so I love Costco’s bulk selection of it.

Costco Kirkland Signature has a 1-pound container of shredded cheese.

Whenever I visit Costco, I take advantage of its cheese selection.

My son can finish an entire package of the cheddar-cheese slices in one day, so I always buy them in bulk. I’m also a fan of Kirkland Signature’s Parmesan, especially the 1-pound carton that comes pre-shredded.

My local Costco also carries a two-log package of goat cheese with over 20 ounces of the stuff, and I like to buy it to use in salads.

I also stock up on bulk bags of almond flour since my family bakes and cooks often.

Costco Kirkland Signature makes 3-pound bags of almond flour.

I prefer cooking with gluten-free flour, which means I use a lot of almond flour in my recipes.

Because of this, it makes the most sense for me to buy it in bulk at Costco – my go-to pick comes in 3-pound bags and is from the Kirkland Signature brand.

I stock up on Himalayan pink salt because I use it so often.

Costco Costco sells 12-pound containers of the stuff.

I exclusively use Himalayan salt because I think the taste is much better than typical table salt, which means my family goes through a lot of it.

The 12-pound Olde Thompson container from Costco lasts me a while and it’s a staple for my family. I like to store this extra-large tub in my pantry and fill smaller, prettier containers with salt so I can leave them out in my kitchen for when I cook.

I stock up on eggs every time I go to Costco.

Costco Kirkland Signature sells a 24-pack of eggs.

I always get a 24-pack of cage-free, organic eggs at Costco since my family goes through a lot of eggs, whether we use them in recipes or cook them for breakfast.

I stock up on old-fashioned oats at Costco since my family uses them to make flour and oatmeal.

Costco You can buy 10 pounds of oats at Costco.

For my family, buying old-fashioned oats in smaller containers at the supermarket is more expensive than grabbing an extra-large, 10-pound container of them from Costco.

I always know we’ll use them up since we eat a ton of oatmeal and we regularly mill oats down to use as flour.

Raisins are a popular choice in my home, so I buy them in bulk.

Costco I use raisins in a lot of recipes.

It’s pretty cost-effective for my family to buy raisins in bulk since they’re a popular snack choice in my home and I use them in a lot of recipes.

My Costco typically has a 4-pound container of Sun-Maid organic raisins that I find myself repurchasing regularly.

