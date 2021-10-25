I worked at 26 locations in Disney World. Here are 17 things I do, see, and eat every time I visit.

- During my 6-month Disney College Program, I worked at 26 different locations in Disney World.
- When I go back, I always make detailed plans and agendas to make the most of my trips.
- Some of my favorite eats are empanadas from Mexico in Epcot and Flame Tree in Animal Kingdom.
You can shop at World of Disney (the largest store at Disney World) or view Disney-inspired art at the WonderGround Gallery in addition to plenty of other shops, entertainment options, and attractions.
You can also get some fan-favorite snacks like Dole Whip and a variety of specialty mac-and-cheese dishes. I recommend dropping by the Ganachery, Gideon’s Bakehouse, or Amorette’s Patisserie for unique treats.
I love taking photos with character sculptures at Art of Animation Resort or the giant throwback toys at Pop Century Resort, and the best part is there are hardly any crowds.
Other favorites are the BoardWalk and Beach Club resorts right outside of Epcot and the beach huts at the Polynesian Resort.
You can also get some great food at the resorts’ restaurants and food courts.
Both carry park merchandise with heavy discounts. I’ve been able to get over 50% off on my souvenir hauls.
Some time-saving tips include using a Magic Band for park entry and purchases and making dining reservations and mobile orders in advance.
Whenever I have an agenda for the day, I’m always able to accomplish the things I really want to do, like take certain photos or get on my favorite rides.
I always recommend getting to the park early. If needed, you can take a midday break by riding one of the air-conditioned, slow-moving rides or seeing an indoor show.
Some of my favorite break spots include “Mickey’s PhilharMagic” in Magic Kingdom, the Short Film Festival in Epcot, “Finding Nemo – The Musical” in Animal Kingdom, and Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy in Hollywood Studios.
Don’t be afraid to get silly and ask park employees (especially PhotoPass photographers) or other guests to take photos for you.
The dining area is hidden away by foliage, so many guests don’t even know it exists.
I always get the pulled-pork macaroni and cheese and a mandarin-orange lemonade.
Don’t shy away from the kid’s meals either, they’re more budget-friendly and come with sides like chips and queso and a drink. Plus the smaller portions leave room for more food.
After, explore the cool pavilion, and catch a ride on Gran Fiesta Tour.
It also offers unique side options of tater tots or tomato soup.
You can also get your food to-go and watch a nighttime show.
Over the years I’ve learned the best way to dine there is to make a reservation before Magic Kingdom opens and order ahead — which can be done at most of the breakfast restaurants.
I recommend the croque madame, which also comes with complimentary pastries and a drink. I think one order is enough for two adults to split to save money.
To get to the park, I just walk over to the Contemporary Resort because there are usually fewer crowds, and I can easily get to the entrance by 7:30 a.m. when they open the gates for anyone with a breakfast reservation.
It’s first-come, first-serve for seating at Be Our Guest, so I snap a few pics in the near-empty park and head to the restaurant. By ordering ahead, the food will be out fast, and I can get in line for a popular attraction before the rest of the crowds even enter.
Some of my must-have snacks include the giant marshmallow treats from the Confectionery (which are made in house, whereas the small ones are not), a $US2 ($AU3) souvenir popcorn-bucket refill anywhere around the parks, cream-cheese filled pretzels at the Lunching Pad, and of course, Dole Whip or a Citrus Swirl in Adventure Land.
Although the offerings vary for each festival every year, some of the best recurring food and drinks I’ve tried are the violet lemonade, Cronut, tres-leches cake, lobster tail, and honey-mascarpone cheesecake.
Most things are small and around $US5 ($AU7), so you can easily try a bunch.
There are also awesome performances and activities, like the free drawing classes during the Festival of the Arts.
There are complimentary celebration buttons you can pick up from guest services or most merchandise locations if it’s your first visit, a birthday, an anniversary, or a honeymoon.
I also like pin trading with park employees, where I can swap out any pins I have for something from their lanyards or boards.
For more interactive activities, you can also collect stickers and postcards around the world at Epcot with KidCot, sample international sodas from Club Cool in Epcot, get “pixie-dusted” in Magic Kingdom, go on a Pirate’s Adventure in Magic Kingdom, become a Sorcerer of the Magic Kingdom, or become a Wilderness Explorer in Animal Kingdom.
You can also collect stickers and character autographs across the property.
My favorites in Magic Kingdom are the ones by Gaston’s Tavern, Storybook Circus, and the “Tangled”-themed area in Fantasy Land.
In the Norway pavilion in Epcot, there are also sauna-themed restrooms.
Bonus tip: Much like in actual colonial times there’s no indoor plumbing (aka public restrooms) in Liberty Square in Magic Kingdom.
If you have the time, really enjoy all the country pavilions in Epcot, from the 360-degree films in Canada, China, and France, to the galleries in Morocco, China, and Japan. I like to find photo spots to trick my friends into thinking I’m a world traveler.
In Animal Kingdom, see all the shows and take your time on the Maharajah Trek and Gorilla Falls trails, where you can experience up-close animal encounters.
At Hollywood Studios, check out Walt Disney Presents, a walk-through attraction with tons of Disney history. The exhibits even end in a theater where you can watch the “One Man’s Dream” documentary or exclusive extended previews for upcoming movies depending on what’s playing.
My favorites are “Fantasmic” in Hollywood Studios and “Happily Ever After” in Magic Kingdom — which was recently replaced by a new show called “Disney Enchantment.”
I think the best spot to experience Magic Kingdom fireworks is near the Walt and Mickey Partners statue.
As a bonus, after the shows, you may be able to stick around long enough to get some empty-park photos.
Note: Some of the experiences on this list maybe be temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.