I worked at 26 locations in Disney World. Here are 17 things I do, see, and eat every time I visit.

If you can snag a reservation, breakfast at Be Our Guest is a must.

As a huge “Beauty and the Beast” fan, Be Our Guest restaurant in Magic Kingdom is a must for me.

Over the years I’ve learned the best way to dine there is to make a reservation before Magic Kingdom opens and order ahead — which can be done at most of the breakfast restaurants.

I recommend the croque madame, which also comes with complimentary pastries and a drink. I think one order is enough for two adults to split to save money.

To get to the park, I just walk over to the Contemporary Resort because there are usually fewer crowds, and I can easily get to the entrance by 7:30 a.m. when they open the gates for anyone with a breakfast reservation.

It’s first-come, first-serve for seating at Be Our Guest, so I snap a few pics in the near-empty park and head to the restaurant. By ordering ahead, the food will be out fast, and I can get in line for a popular attraction before the rest of the crowds even enter.