I’m a professional baker and my boyfriend is a chef. Here are 13 of our favorite things to buy at Costco.

- I’m a professional baker and my partner is a chef — we both shop at Costco for several staples.
- We often buy Kirkland’s extra-virgin olive oil and maple syrup in bulk for a good price.
- Note: Price and availability may vary by location. This shopper is based in Seattle, Washington.
This two-pound bag of fresh garlic can last us a few months and costs $6.49.
The salty, cured pork packs a ton of flavor, but high-quality options are expensive and often sold in smaller, 2- or 3-ounce (85.05g) packages at traditional grocery stores.
Citterio’s 18-month-aged prosciutto di Parma, which is imported from Italy, comes with two 6-ounce (170.10g) packs and costs $11.29 at Costco.
You can also skewer them on a toothpick with cherry tomatoes and basil to make an excellent Caprese or toss them on a homemade pizza.
A bag of 24 1-ounce (28.35g) snack packs is $9.39.
The dark-chocolate-covered cookie-dough pieces are crunchy and not too sweet.
A 21-ounce (595.34g) bag costs $17.40.
Subtly smoky and presliced, Costco’s smoked salmon is both fairly priced and versatile — we add it to salads and risottos, as well.
Two 12-ounce (340.19g) packs cost $19.49.
I always reach for 100% pure maple syrup, which can be expensive, but Kirkland’s option is affordable and high quality.
A 1-liter bottle sells for $11.99.
Mama Lil’s are made from Hungarian “Goathorn” peppers, grown in the Northwest, which are then soaked in a sweet brine of vinegar, sugar, garlic, maple syrup, fennel seed, and salt.
I add them to biscuits, and my partner puts them on pizza — they’re our version of adding hot sauce to everything.
Creamy, with a subtle oat flavor, this option is great in coffee but also a good substitute for whole milk in many baked goods.
This six-pack costs $9.49 and is convenient — the 32-ounce (907.18g) boxes can be stored in the pantry until opened.
Schilling’s pack is one of the many ciders and beers from local producers I’ve discovered in the impressive alcohol section at our nearby Costco.
A six-pack of Schilling hard cider costs $10.99.
For something so ubiquitous in our cooking, we want an oil that is high quality but not out of our price range, so Kirkland’s option does the trick.
A 2-liter bottle sells for $11.99.
Known as the “king of cheeses,” the ingredient is imported from Emilia-Romagna, Italy. At conventional grocery stores, Parmigiano Reggiano is hard to find and can be quite expensive for a small sliver.
At Costco, the 36-month-aged cheese is sold for $13.99 a pound — half the price of that at local shops and grocery stores near us — making it a must-buy on every trip.
Aside from adding canned tomatoes in marinara and ragù, we use them in braises, as part of soup bases, and in my partner’s favorite egg dish, shakshuka.
Buying in bulk only makes sense when we fly through cans the way we do. You can snag a pack for $8.99.
We love getting new cookbooks to inspire both our home and professional meals. I always buy the latest Yotam Ottolenghi release.
Books vary in price but are typically 20% to 40% off the traditional retail rates.
