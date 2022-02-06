I’m a professional baker and my boyfriend is a chef. Here are 13 of our favorite things to buy at Costco.

Prosciutto is a go-to in our house for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Prosciutto is our bacon — we substitute it on eggs Benedict and breakfast sandwiches , include it in pasta dishes, and wrap it around chicken or fish for dinner.

The salty, cured pork packs a ton of flavor, but high-quality options are expensive and often sold in smaller, 2- or 3-ounce (85.05g) packages at traditional grocery stores.

Citterio’s 18-month-aged prosciutto di Parma, which is imported from Italy, comes with two 6-ounce (170.10g) packs and costs $11.29 at Costco.