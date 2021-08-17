I’m a chef who shops at Costco. Here are my 12 favorite things to buy.

- I’m a professional chef who loves to stock up on some ingredients at Costco.
- I like to buy staples like kosher salt, pure vanilla extract, and Pam in bulk.
- Costco sells quinoa and sauerkraut for a great price.
The nonstick spray is always a good idea, whether for lightly greasing a skillet or buttering up a loaf pan.
Plus the cans at Costco are bigger than at the regular grocery store, which means fewer trips and less packaging.
Two 12-ounce (340.19g) bottles of Pam original cooking spray cost $6.99.
Made from just roasted almonds, it has a delightfully smooth, creamy, and spreadable texture that works for salad dressings, baked goods, and sandwiches.
A 27-ounce (765.44g) jar of this almond butter costs $5.99.
The store sells a wide variety of wines at reasonable prices, and you don’t even need a membership to hit up the liquor department in some states.
Whether I’m picking up a gift or hosting a party, Costco is my go-to for wine, beer, and liquor.
Most regular grocery stores sell frozen fruit in small pouches for the same price (or more) as Costco’s 4-pound (2kg) bags. Plus the packs will stay fresh for months in the freezer.
I use frozen fruit for colorful smoothies, desserts, and sauces, but you can also sprinkle some on your morning yogurt or oatmeal for extra antioxidants and flavor.
A 4-pound (2kg) bag of frozen organic dark-sweet cherries costs $9.99.
The ingredient can be quite pricey, but don’t be fooled by the cheaper faux-vanilla options. Instead, buy a large bottle of the real stuff at Costco.
Not only will you save serious money, but you also won’t need to restock as often.
A 16-ounce (453.59g) bottle of Kirkland Signature’s pure vanilla extract costs $15.99.
The kosher alternative has a hollow crystalline texture that’s less salty and gives you more control over the salt content of your food.
Although salt isn’t expensive, you can’t beat Costco’s price of $2.29 for a 48-ounce (1,360.78g) box of Morton’s.
Kirkland Signature’s organic unsalted butter is a great deal and will last in the freezer for months.
A pack of four 1-pound (0kg) boxes costs $11.18.
Add a scoop of organic kraut to salads, sandwiches, or on top of crackers for a daily hit of probiotics that tastes like fresh dill pickles.
A 50-ounce (1,417.48g) container of Wildbrine’s organic sauerkraut costs $8.69 at Costco.
An 8-ounce (226.80g) jar can go for more than $12 at other stores. Plus as long as you keep your kraut sealed in the fridge, it will last for months since it’s preserved in its own brine.
Costco sells two 205-square-foot rolls of Kirkland Signature’s parchment paper for $9.99 — a great deal.
Quinoa can be expensive at regular grocery stores, probably because of its trendy reputation.
Although quinoa is full of plant-based protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.
Over 4 pounds (2kg), a bag of Kirkland Signature’s organic quinoa sells for $9.59.
Skip roasted or seasoned options, which have a shorter shelf life, and opt for pre-shelled pistachios since they’re easier to store and come in a sealable bag.
A 3-pound (1kg) bag of Kirkland Signature’s raw almonds costs $10.49.
Raw shrimp has the best flavor and texture, and although shell-on varieties tend to have a more robust taste, not everyone likes to work for their dinner, so peeled shrimp is also a solid choice.
The number on the package indicates the quantity of shrimp per pound, and in turn, their size. 31 to 40 is a good amount for stir-fries, pasta plates, and shrimp cocktails.
A 2-pound (1kg) bag of Kirkland Signature’s raw, tail-off shrimp costs $15.99.
Note: Prices are based on my local Costco and they might differ from location to location.
