I’m a solo shopper at Aldi. Here are the 16 things I always buy while staying under budget.

Southern Grove cashews are a filling snack when I’m on the go.

Living in a city, I’m usually on the go or taking meetings at different spots. Sometimes that means sacrificing lunch at a normal time.

I love being able to take a small jar of cashews with me to grab at any point during the day when I’m not at a spot with any healthy options.

Cashews are typically quite pricey, but I can get this whole bag for under $5.