I’ve followed the Mediterranean diet for years. Here are 11 of my favorite things to buy at Aldi.

The Tasty Catch’s marinated king prawns are perfect for barbecuing.

If you’re looking for king prawns , Aldi has plenty of options.

I prefer the ones marinated with garlic, chili, and coriander for salads and barbecues.

But the marinated options tend to be on the higher end of Aldi’s price range, and you don’t get a lot for your money, so these are a bit of a splurge for me.

The store also sells frozen king prawns that you can tuck away for a rainy day or last-minute paella.