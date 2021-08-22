I’ve followed the Mediterranean diet for years. Here are 11 of my favorite things to buy at Aldi.

- I’ve been shopping for affordable Mediterranean-diet foods at UK Aldi stores for years.
- I always pick up staples like olive oil, peanut butter, tinned beans, and fresh herbs.
- The store also has great protein options, like king prawns, lamb chops, and turkey mince.
Greek yogurt is high in protein, too, making it the perfect post-gym snack. You could also use it to make homemade tzatziki with garlic, mint, and cucumber.
Just make sure to pick up a tub labeled “authentic Greek yogurt” and not “Greek-style yogurt,” which usually doesn’t have the same nutritional value or traditional flavor.
I prefer the ones marinated with garlic, chili, and coriander for salads and barbecues.
But the marinated options tend to be on the higher end of Aldi’s price range, and you don’t get a lot for your money, so these are a bit of a splurge for me.
The store also sells frozen king prawns that you can tuck away for a rainy day or last-minute paella.
I use whole grains like quinoa, lentils, and couscous to bulk out my meals so that the fresh ingredients go further.
The Worldwide Foods microwaveable grains at Aldi are quick and easy to prepare. Once the grains cool, I mix them into a salad to add a little more substance and texture.
For example, I often add the coconut-chili-and-lemongrass grains to a salad with mango, mackerel, and chickpeas.
I try to have a few vegetarian days a week to balance my diet and mix up my recipes, so I’ll make hearty black-bean burgers with bell peppers, onion, garlic, spices, feta cheese, eggs, and a tin of black beans.
I also use chickpeas in my veggie curries, pasta sauces, and salads to add a little extra protein boost.
A can of chopped tomatoes always comes in handy and will often be used for a morning Shakshuka (a one-pan egg dish) or last-minute pasta sauce.
I also like to grab a few tins of fish, like tuna or sardines. I find tinned fish pretty much tastes the same no matter the price point, so the cheap options at Aldi make easy lunches.
I tend to buy packets of fresh rosemary and basil to use when I have guests over.
Nothing beats a classic tomato pasta topped with fresh basil and parmesan. You can also try sprinkling fresh rosemary on some parboiled potatoes or roast chicken to elevate the dish.
Aldi sells affordable olive oil that’s packed with flavor. It also offers chili- and garlic-infused oils.
For dinner parties, I often serve a selection of olive oils and balsamic vinegar to dip sourdough bread into.
Peanut butter is one of my go-to summer snacks, and I often dip apple slices or blueberries into it.
I also use it for stir-frying. I like to mix peanut butter into a pan of turmeric-marinated chicken, spinach, onions, and chili.
The board usually has hummus, breadsticks, chopped veggies, a little cheese, and some crackers.
Aldi’s Savour Bakes sesame crispbread has a little extra crunch and goes perfectly with hummus, red pepper, and feta.
I pair them with homemade tzatziki, salad, and a few flatbreads.
Buying pre-marinated meat is a little lazy, but it always comes in handy when I finish work late or have an evening gym session.
Aldi has a huge range of marinated meats and fish on offer. If you have a little room in your grocery budget, give them a go for a quick and easy Mediterranean dinner.
Turkey is lighter, packed with protein, and has a little extra flavor. I also personally think that turkey complements the flavors of the Mediterranean diet better than beef.
I combine turkey mince from Aldi with feta, cumin, and egg to make homemade turkey burgers.
You can add them to your recipes for an extra crunch or snack on them in between meals.