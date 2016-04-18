Employees reveal the 19 best things about working at Apple

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Apple can be one of the most challenging places to work.

You’re surrounded by the best in your industry, and given Apple’s high standards there’s always pressure to perform at the top of your game.

Describing it as a stressful place to work may be an understatement.

But despite the long hours of hard work, many Apple employees seem to think the pros outweigh the cons.

Based on hundreds of reviews on Glassdoor and a few Quora posts written by former employees, it sounds like Apple treats its employees extremely well.

Here’s a look at why people love working at Apple.

