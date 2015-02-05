Employees reveal the best things about working at Apple

Lisa Eadicicco
Steve jobs apple campus memorialApple

Apple can be one of the most challenging places to work.

You’re surrounded by the best in your industry, and given Apple’s high standards there’s always pressure to perform at the top of your game.

Describing it as a stressful place to work may be an understatement.

But despite the long hours of hard work, many Apple employees seem to think the pros outweigh the cons.

Based on hundreds of reviews on Glassdoor and a few Quora posts written by former employees, it sounds like Apple treats its employees extremely well.

Here’s a look at why people love working at Apple.

Employees feel like their work has a big impact on the world.

The biggest perk of working at Apple, at least based on the number of reviews that mentioned it, is a feeling that your work really matters and has an impact on the world. We saw this point made in dozens of reviews from current and former Apple employees from departments throughout the company.

One former Apple employee wrote that creating 'innovative products' and taking part in developing new product categories were among the most rewarding things about the job.

'This is a great opportunity to work with some really fantastic, dedicated people, who genuinely want to use technology to make the world a better place,' another anonymous current employee wrote.

Source: Glassdoor (1), (2)

The work environment is more mature than what you might find at other tech companies.

One anonymous Quora user who claims to have worked at Apple for several years writes that there's an 'older demographic' working at Apple. Most people are in their 30s and 40s, and have tons of experience to bring to the workplace, the author writes. There's no 'Nerf guns' or 'slackers.'

Source: Quora

Even part-time workers get benefits at Apple.

While some retail workers complained about their salaries, many praised Apple for providing them with benefits - even if they only worked part-time. Several part-time Apple employees raved about the benefits offered by the company.

Source: Glassdoor

Apple's retail positions are flexible, and there's plenty of room for growth.

People pose for a photo with a selfie stick outside of the new Apple flagship store at Pinghai Road on January 24, 2015 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of China.

Employees seem to love how flexible Apple's retails positions are. One former employee, who worked at Apple part time for more than a year, noted that positions aren't performance-based. Another current employee wrote that there's plenty of room to move internally within the company, or to a different Apple retail location.

Source: Glassdoor (1), (2)

Employees love the discounts they get on Apple products.

Any iPhone or MacBook Air owner knows how expensive Apple products can be, which is why Apple employees love their discounts. Several Apple current and former Apple employees cited discounts as one of their favourite perks when working for Apple. A former employee that worked in the 'creative' department described the discounts as 'amazing,' while another referred to both product and stock discounts as 'great.'

Source: Glassdoor (1), (2)

There is some really good food available on campus (though you'll have to pay for it.)

Apple may not offer as many insane perks as Google and Facebook, but there are still some. Several employees raved about the great food at Caffe Mac at Apple's main headquarters in Cupertino. One employee even described the food as the 'best on-site food services you could ever imagine.'

Source: Glassdoor

Apple rewards its employees with 'beer bashes' every once in a while, and they love it.

Apple holds a 'beer bash' in the quad once every few weeks, where it serves free beer and appetizers for workers. The company gets musical guests to perform too, such as One Republic, which made a special appearance to celebrate the Mac's 30th anniversary this past January.

Source: Glassdoor, MacRumors

The chance to be part of a company that is still growing.

Several employees wrote that they felt as if their careers were constantly growing with the company. One former product manager listed 'fast career growth' as a favourite perk, while a former technical support advisor was pleased with the 'visible progress' he saw while working at Apple.

Source: Glassdoor (1), (2)

The company has excellent leadership.

Multiple employees praised the company's excellent leadership. In fact, Tim Cook has an astoundingly high 93% approval rating on Glassdoor, showing just how well-respected he is by employees.

Source: Glassdoor

Employees love that they aren't micromanaged at the company.

Apple may be a controlling company, but for the most part, employees say they have a good amount of freedom to do their work.

'There is a lot of independence and little micro managing,' a former employee wrote.

Source: Glassdoor

There are plenty of things to hate about working for Apple though.

These Are The Biggest Complaints That Employees Have About Working For Apple

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.