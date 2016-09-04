The absolute best thing to wear if you travel often for work

Travel is fun. Business travel is not.

But it can be made somewhat less miserable with the right outfit. By being prepared for the ordeals you already know you’re likely to endure, you can lessen any pain you might encounter.

Here are some ways you can lessen the stress of business travel:

A blazer that is both comfortable and practical. Get one made from cotton or a synthetic blend, like this one from Uniqlo, that won’t wrinkle, but will still provide a comfortable place to stash your passport. This addition will also enable you to slip right into a meeting when you land.

A shirt that is both lightweight and breathable, and won’t wrinkle too badly. We recommend a lightweight cotton, as synthetic fibres and non-iron shirts likely won’t breathe and cause you to sweat while you’re rushing to your flight.

A pair of shoes that can be easily slipped on and off during TSA security screenings, like a pair of penny loafers.

A pair of socks you don’t mind hitting the airport floor. (But you must wear socks).

If you’re flying to another time zone, a watch that can tell you the time both where you’re going and where you’re coming from is invaluable. One solution is a watch like the Tag Heuer twin time, which can juggle two time zones, or Seiko’s Astron watches that set the time via GPS signal.

Sunglasses are not only a stylish accessory while travelling, but an indispensable way to keep harmful rays away from your eyes and annoyingly talkative fellow travellers at bay. Sunglasses can also double as an eye mask on a long flight.

