This is the best thing you can do for your wardrobe this year

Shutterstock A lean wardrobe is a happy wardrobe.

Like anything valuable, a wardrobe requires maintenance. It needs to be preserved, trimmed, and kept in proper order so that it can be used in its full capacity.

The new year is the perfect time to do this.

Take stock of your wardrobe and fill any holes you may have. Go through your closet and see what items you already own so that you can remind yourself you have them — and so that you don’t buy them again this year.

Also take note of the essentials you still need to pick up. Make sure you have at least these 18 essential items, and make mental notes for any pieces you’d like to acquire in the coming year.

As you’re going through your closet, prune things you don’t wear anymore. If you haven’t worn it in a year, chances are that won’t change anytime soon.

Paring down your closet serves two functions: you’ll be able to better envision the outfits you can make with your remaining clothing items, and you’ll have more room for the pieces you actually enjoy wearing.

And while you’re at it, take stock of what you actually like wearing — and what you don’t. We all do it. Whether it’s a vest that’s become synonymous with your job or a piece that has suddenly become trendy, we all sometimes wear items of clothing we don’t really like that much.

Resolve to do less of that this year, and you’ll learn to develop your own personal style away from the crowded trends.

