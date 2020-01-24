8 'You' theories that could come true on season 3

Netflix We don’t know what’s in store for ‘You’ season three — but we can certainly try to figure it out.

Shortly after season two of Netflix’s “You” was released, the streaming network renewed it for a third season.

Warning: Major spoilers for Netflix’s “You” ahead.

Some fan theories suggest that Joe is not the father of Love’s baby.

Other viewers speculate that Ellie will return to take down Joe – and she’ll use Forty’s film adaptation of Beck’s book to do it.

Not long after season two of Netflix’s “You” was released, the thriller was renewed for a third season.

While waiting for the next instalment of episodes to drop, viewers are left with many questions and speculations about the future of Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti).

Here are some popular fan theories that could come true on season three of “You.”

Milo is the father of Love’s baby.

Netflix Contraception isn’t always foolproof.

Some fans think it’s possible that Milo (Andrew Creer), the friend of Love’s ex-husband who she dated briefly after realising Joe had lied about his identity, is actually the father of Love’s baby.

This is a plausible theory because it isn’t made clear that Love and Joe had sex together during or after her relationship with Milo, and there was no indication that she was pregnant before she broke up with Joe.

At one point, Love tells Joe that she knows the baby isn’t Milo’s because she made him use protection, but there’s a chance she lied about that to save herself. After all, Joe was going to kill her just before she revealed she was pregnant.

Also, most forms of contraception aren’t foolproof – Love might believe the baby is Joe’s only to later realise it’s Milo’s.

Neither Milo nor Joe is the father of Love’s baby.

Netflix She could’ve used some of her money to find a sperm donor.

Another fan pointed out that it’s possible neither Milo nor Joe are the baby’s father.

Perhaps Love could have pursued having a baby using artificial insemination.

Throughout season two, Love showed a deep desire to have a child, telling Joe that having a baby would create for her a type of family that she never experienced before.

Given the Quinn family’s resources, it’s possible that she chose to pursue her dream of motherhood on her own during her brief period between being with Milo and getting back together with Joe.

It may seem far-fetched, but “You” is a show known for it’s shocking and terrifying moments, so we can’t rule anything out completely.

Love actually poisoned and killed her late husband.

Netflix Love’s penchant for cooking combined with the fact that she’s killed before and lied about it means it’s possible that she figured out a way to slowly poison James with her food.

Many fans think it’s possible that Love murdered her late husband James (Daniel Durant) because he didn’t want to have a baby. More specifically, since she is a chef, some believe that she slowly poisoned him over time with baked goods.

During season two, it’s revealed that Love was once married to a man named James, who died of a mysterious illness. James also happened to die shortly after the couple had a major fight about whether or not to have a baby.

At one point, Love vaguely tells Joe that doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong with James and he passed away as a result.

Also, during season two, she baked Joe a pastry that was sneakily loaded with salt – not quite poison, but it shows she’s not afraid to mess with someone’s food.

The real Will Bettelheim will come back for revenge.

Netflix Maybe he’s not so forgiving after all.

Some fans believe that the real Will Bettelheim (Robin Lord Taylor), who Joe captured and locked in the glass box, will return on season three to get revenge.

It’s certainly possible considering how odd it was was that Will not only maintained contact with Joe after being released, but also cultivated a friendship with Joe and agreed never to turn him in to the police.

During the finale of season two, we are also shown a postcard from Will to Joe that says, “Haven’t heard from you for a while. Everything OK?”

It seems that Will is trying to keep in touch with Joe and is concerned about being cut off. Perhaps it could be because he’s hoping to seek revenge in the future.

Joe will try to kill Love’s mother, who was seen at the end of season two.

Netflix It seems like Dottie will play a role on season three.

After seeing Love’s mum Dottie Quinn (Saffron Burrows) at Love and Joe’s new house on the season-two finale, some fans believe that she could be one of Joe’s next victims.

It’s unclear whether Love’s mother is living with the couple in their new home or if she’s just there to help with the move, but it is possible that (having seemingly mended her relationship with her daughter) she will appear more often throughout season three.

If Joe finds her presence threatening for any reason, it’s possible he could murder her. After all, he already watched fellow Quinn family member Forty (James Scully) die – and we all know Joe’s not afraid to get blood on his hands.

The pee jar from season one will finally be found and it will implicate Joe in Peach’s death.

Netflix Maybe the Salinger family will come for Joe.

A number of fans believe that, during season three, the jar of pee that Joe left at the Salinger estate will finally be found, helping to implicate Joe in the death of Peach (Shay Mitchell).

This theory is possible because Joe mentions the pee jar a couple of times throughout season two, suggesting that he believes the evidence to be a threat.

Notably, according to Healthline, it’s difficult to extract DNA from urine and it’s hard to reliably test DNA that’s found in urine. But the jar could still play a major role in incriminating Joe, especially if someone starts to look closer at Beck’s book, just like Forty did.

And as some fans speculate, the private investigator that the Salinger family hired to look into Peach’s death could be the person to put all of these pieces together.

Dr. Nicky will finally reveal what he knows.

Netflix If he learns that Forty was killed, he might try to tell the truth about Joe.

After the season-two finale, fans were left wondering why Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) refused to help Forty put Joe in jail.

And so, some believe that during season three Dr. Nicky will find out that Forty has been killed and it will inspire him to finally reveal the information that Forty gave him in order to put an end to Joe’s killing streak.

As Redditor meowieu pointed out, Dr. Nicky recorded all of his therapy sessions with Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and Joe during season one. It’s possible that pairing these recordings with the information from Beck’s book could implicate Joe in Beck’s death.

Forty’s movie about Beck’s book will be released posthumously — and Ellie will be the one making it happen.

Netflix Ellie could also use Joe’s money to do it.

Some fans think that Forty’s movie adaptation of Beck’s book “The Dark Face of Love” will be completed and released by Ellie (Jenna Ortega) during season three.

This makes sense since Ellie had been working with Forty to write the script for the adaption of the book. She’s also interested in filmmaking and has been receiving money from Joe.

Making the film could also help Ellie realise the truth about Joe. After all, if Forty put together the pieces that it was Beck’s ex-boyfriend who likely killed her, Ellie might be able to do the same.

