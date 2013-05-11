10 Pieces Of Tesla Gear Any Fanboy Would Love

Electric carmaker Tesla is on a tear: The company just announced its first-ever quarterly profit, and its Model S got a rave review from Consumer Reports.
Tesla fans have a lot to celebrate. Fortunately for them, the company sells a ton of branded apparel, and makes millions of dollars doing so.
If you love Tesla but can’t afford one, or own a Tesla and want everyone to know, get shopping in Tesla’s online store.
Here’s a roundup of our favourite Tesla gear.
This cotton t-shirt sports a large Tesla logo on the front with a small red 'T' on the right sleeve.
It is available in black, grey, white, and red.
If you are considering the onesie, you need to get the beanie.
Every baby looks good in a beanie, especially a Tesla Beanie.
This white hat can be worn on any occasion from golf to a beach vacation.
The logo is subdued, but it is still a great 'T'.
Microfleeces are extremely versatile.
This one can be worn as a jacket, and can easily be thrown in a bag in case it gets chilly.
Every kid needs a long sleeve shirt.
Show your child the importance of being environmentally conscious with an image of a Tesla instead of a gas guzzler.
Everyone has to eat.
Instead of letting your sandwich get squished in a paper bag, use a sturdy Tesla lunchbox.
Even if you haven't pulled the trigger on buying your own Tesla, you can still let people on the road know you're a fan.
Tesla has licence plate frames that say 'My Next Car Is Electric,' which will make you feel better about not owning one, yet.
Black is a typical colour for a wallet.
But a wallet with tire treads is unique and is sure to stand out.
Blankets always come in handy.
In the living room, at the park, or in the car, this Tesla blanket will keep you warm.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.