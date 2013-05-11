10 Pieces Of Tesla Gear Any Fanboy Would Love

Max Rosenberg
Tesla Beanie

Electric carmaker Tesla is on a tear: The company just announced its first-ever quarterly profit, and its Model S got a rave review from Consumer Reports.

Tesla fans have a lot to celebrate. Fortunately for them, the company sells a ton of branded apparel, and makes millions of dollars doing so.

If you love Tesla but can’t afford one, or own a Tesla and want everyone to know, get shopping in Tesla’s online store.

Here’s a roundup of our favourite Tesla gear.

Racing Stripe Tee

This cotton t-shirt sports a large Tesla logo on the front with a small red 'T' on the right sleeve.

It is available in black, grey, white, and red.

Get it for $28

Infant TESLA Beanie

If you are considering the onesie, you need to get the beanie.

Every baby looks good in a beanie, especially a Tesla Beanie.

Buy it for $12

'T' Cap

This white hat can be worn on any occasion from golf to a beach vacation.

The logo is subdued, but it is still a great 'T'.

Buy it for $24

Microfleece Jacket

Microfleeces are extremely versatile.

This one can be worn as a jacket, and can easily be thrown in a bag in case it gets chilly.

Buy it for $75

Kid's Blue Model S Thermal

Every kid needs a long sleeve shirt.

Show your child the importance of being environmentally conscious with an image of a Tesla instead of a gas guzzler.

Buy it for $24

Lunchbox

Everyone has to eat.

Instead of letting your sandwich get squished in a paper bag, use a sturdy Tesla lunchbox.

Buy it for $20

licence Plate Frame

Even if you haven't pulled the trigger on buying your own Tesla, you can still let people on the road know you're a fan.

Tesla has licence plate frames that say 'My Next Car Is Electric,' which will make you feel better about not owning one, yet.

Get it for $38

Tire Tread Wallet

Black is a typical colour for a wallet.

But a wallet with tire treads is unique and is sure to stand out.

Get it for $125

Lambswool Blanket

Blankets always come in handy.

In the living room, at the park, or in the car, this Tesla blanket will keep you warm.

Get it for $38

