10 Pieces Of Tesla Gear Any Fanboy Would Love

Electric carmaker Tesla is on a tear: The company just announced its first-ever quarterly profit, and its Model S got a rave review from Consumer Reports.



Tesla fans have a lot to celebrate. Fortunately for them, the company sells a ton of branded apparel, and makes millions of dollars doing so.

If you love Tesla but can’t afford one, or own a Tesla and want everyone to know, get shopping in Tesla’s online store.

Here’s a roundup of our favourite Tesla gear.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.