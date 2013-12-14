The 10 Best Bottles Of Tequila Under $US50

Tequila gets a bad reputation for being the fuel behind hazy drunken nights and rough mornings, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Our friends at FindTheBest have compiled a list of the best bottles of tequila you can buy for less than $US50.

All of the tequilas on the list are made from 100% agave, meaning there are no sugars or other additives taking away from the Mexican plant’s natural robust flavour. These are tequilas that are meant for sipping, not shooting, and you won’t wake up with that legendary tequila headache the next day.

To rank the tequilas, FindTheBest used opinions from editors at Wine Enthusiast Magazine and performance reviews from each edition of the San Francisco World Spirit Awards since 2000.

You won’t find any mezcal worms at the bottom of these bottles.

10. U4Rick Añejo ($45)

This añejo tequila is aged in oak barrels for two years, a process that gives it its darker amber colour. This particular bottle was a double gold medalist at the 2010 World Spirits Competition in San Francisco.

9. Los Azulejos Reposado ($50)

Aged for six months, this reposado tequila picks up smoothness from the oak barrels without losing the signature agave flavour.

8. Hotel California Blanco ($50)

Like other white tequilas, this label is a clear, sweet liquor with honey undertones. This blanco tequila was also a double gold medalist at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

7. Talero Silver ($34)

This unaged, slightly fruity white tequila received a rating of 97 out of a possible 100 from Find the Best.

6. Cazul 100 Reposado ($30)

According to a silver-medal review by the Beverage Testing Institute, this golden reposado has a “peppery, chocolate cream and mineral finish.”

5. Abreojos Silver ($29)

This label is an unaged white tequila with a flavour of sweet lemon-lime agave.

4. Chamucos Reposado ($45)

Aged for six months in white oak barrels, this reposado is smooth and fruity.

3. Piedra Azul Reposado ($18)

This reposado, which boasts warm vanilla and caramel flavours, is a steal at $US18 a bottle.

2. Montejima Reposado ($50)

After completing a two-month ageing process, this reposado maintains a sweet agave taste that can be enjoyed alone or mixed in a cocktail.

1. Avion Silver ($40)

Avion was rated the “World’s Best Tasting Tequila” at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2012, and it received a rating of 100 out of a possible 100 on Find the Best. The manufacturers describe it as “crisp and clean, well balanced and exceptionally smooth.”

