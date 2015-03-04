17 awesome tennis clubs that all serious players should visit

Whether its to prepare for an upcoming tournament or just to blow off some steam, playing tennis can be about so much more than what happens on the court.
It’s also about the experience of your surroundings, which is why we reached out to 15 current and former top-ranked tennis players and aficionados to find the very best places to play tennis.
Here we’ve compiled a list of 17 breathtaking tennis clubs, to provide both a beautiful setting to play tennis and a great work out.
From New York to San Francisco, check out these luxurious tennis courts that include top-notch views and facilities for the optimum sporting experience.
If we’ve left out any of your favourites, let us know in the comments!
Location: Rye, New York
Facilities: 12 Har-tru tennis courts and 4 paddle courts.
Bonus tip: The Manursing Island club lies right along the beach on Long Island, with a great view of the water. The club opened in 1912.
Location: Miami, Florida
Facilities: 14 Har-Tru courts, 2 grass courts, and 2 hard courts.
Bonus tip:According to the Wall Street Journal, an equity membership costs $US250,000 to join and another $US18,000 in annual fees. The WSJ also reported that Fisher Island Club recently underwent a $US60 million renovation.
Location: Sea Island, Georgia
Facilities: 16 Har-Tru clay courts.
Bonus tip: Professional tennis players Murphy and Luke Jensen provide year-round instruction at The Cloister's tennis program.
Location: San Francisco, California
Facilities: 8 tennis courts, two of them clay courts.
Bonus tip: There's a 1.5 year waitlist for membership, according to the WSJ. Although that's not as long as in the 1980s, when the wait was 5 years.
Location: Bridgehampton, New York
Facilities: 14 Har-Tru tennis courts.
Bonus tip: According to Forbes, a summer membership for a family with children and a nanny will run you about $US22,500. If you dish out another $US4,5o0, you can get the ground level cabana too.
Location: Houston, Texas
Facilities: 14 courts and a large red clay court stadium
Bonus tip: According to the Houston Chronicle, River Oaks has the longest-running same-site tennis tournament in the country, having run for at least 78 years.
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Facilities: 21 grass courts, 9 fast-dry courts, 2 indoor courts, and 4 platform tennis courts with a pavilion & hut that was featured in Platform and Town & Country magazines for its architectural design.
Bonus tip: The club hosts the Junior International ITF and USTA Grass Court Championship.
Location: Briar Cliff, New York
Facilities: 4 Har-Tru courts and two USPTA tennis pros on hand.
Bonus tip:Trump National is known for its super spacious courts, which are surrounded by cobblestone.
Location: Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
Facilities: 25 grass courts and 19 Har-Tru clay courts.
Bonus tip: Longwood has hosted a ton of prestigious tournaments, including the National Doubles, the U.S. Pro, the Davis Cup (including the first ever Davis Cup), and the Federation Cup (which is the women's equivalent of the Davis Cup).
Location: Southampton, New York
Facilities: 36 grass tennis courts.
Bonus tip:According to the Hamptons local paper, the exclusive club has become 'a historical marker for surrounding homes, providing a prime example of a classic, shingle-style Hamptons structure.'
Location: Pacific Palisades, California
Facilities: 22 hard courts, 2 clay courts and 2 ball machine courts. Riviera is home to ten USPTA tennis professionals, plus three hitting professionals and a mental coach.
Bonus tip: The club houses both West Side Leagues and USTA Leagues, plus an intraclub program known as the Notebook League, plus a handful of championships and tournaments and club events.
Location: Los Angeles, California
Facilities: 2 Har-Tru courts and 14 hard courts.
Bonus tip: LA Tennis Club was the first private equity tennis club in Los Angeles, and today has 360 equity members. Those seeking a private equity membership must be sponsored by two current members in good standing and undergo a 90-day application process.
