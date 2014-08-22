5 Inspiring TED Talks You Can Watch In Under 5 Minutes

There are over 1,700 TED Talks available to watch online, on a range of topics from innovative business pitches to explorations of new psychological studies.
Many of them stretch on well past 10 minutes, but there are some under just five.
We’ve gone through all of the shortest TED Talks and picked the best motivational ones.
The next time you take a quick break and want something with some more substance than a blog post full of funny GIFs, check out one of the presentations listed below:
Even though there are situations when it's best to keep your thoughts to yourself to avoid confrontation, Smith -- a writer, educator, and award-winning slam poet -- says that sometimes you can't just bite your tongue.
'We spend so much time listening to the things people are saying that we rarely pay attention to the things they don't,' he says. 'Silence is the residue of fear.'
Watch here >>
The Huffington Post editor in chief is one of the most vocal proponents of the benefits of sleep.
She explored them at length in her latest book, 'Thrive: The Third Metric To Redefining Success And Creating A Life Of Well-Being, Wisdom, And Wonder.'
In this talk, she explains that the workaholic tendency to flaunt how little sleep one needs to be productive is not based in reality.
'I was recently having dinner with a guy who bragged that he had only gotten four hours sleep the night before. And I felt like saying to him... 'You know what? If you had gotten five, this dinner would have been a lot more interesting,' she says, only half joking.
Watch here >>
St. John uses the story of his own path to becoming a millionaire entrepreneur to illustrate how thinking of success as a destination, achieving a set of goals, is setting yourself up for failure.
Rather, he says, true success is a lifestyle that you must dedicate yourself to indefinitely.
'Why do so many people reach success and then fail? One of the big reasons is, we think success is a one-way street. So we do everything that leads up to success, but then we get there. We figure we've made it, we sit back in our comfort zone, and we actually stop doing everything that made us successful,' he says.
Watch here >>
Bezos is a senior vice president at the Robin Hood charity in New York, and a volunteer firefighter.
Donning his firefighter gear for dramatic effect, Bezos explains how his experiences have taught him that well-intentioned people often make the mistake of thinking they will give back only after they become very successful.
'I am witness to acts of generosity and kindness on a monumental scale,' he says. 'But I'm also witness to acts of grace and courage on an individual basis.' Bezos explains that no matter your situation, you can improve someone else's life.
Watch here >>
Sivers is an entrepreneur who uses his brief presentation to talk about how, when it comes to making a difference, sometimes it takes more courage to follow than to lead.
He says that 'leadership is overglorified,' and that successful people are willing to set aside their egos when they recognise greatness.
Watch here >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.