The 13 Most Beautiful And Clever Startup Logos

Frontback HotelTonight’s logo is both an H and a bed.

Great designers are highly coveted in the startup scene.

Which companies have the best logos?

We found a few that are simple and intuitive. A few have logos or icons with more than one meaning.

Here are a few of the best new company logos in existence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.