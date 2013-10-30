The 13 Most Beautiful And Clever Startup Logos

FrontbackHotelTonight’s logo is both an H and a bed.
Great designers are highly coveted in the startup scene.
Which companies have the best logos?
We found a few that are simple and intuitive. A few have logos or icons with more than one meaning.
Here are a few of the best new company logos in existence.
Clever icons look good and represent what an app stands for. Like Duolingo's owl, 'Duo.' Because owls are wise, and Duolingo teaches its users new languages.
Foursquare's logo represents both the game Foursquare and one of its flagship features, the check mark for check-ins.
