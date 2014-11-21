These Are The Highest Paying Programming Languages You Should Learn, Ranked By Salary

Computer programming has quickly become one of the most lucrative industries in the United States. In fact, the average salary for a computer programmer just hit an all-time high as it approaches $US100,000. But, there are some languages and skill sets that are more valuable than others, and Quartz has compiled some data to break down these differences.

Quartz’s Max Nisen pulled out some figures on the most valuable programming languages based on a larger study from the Brokings Institution that was published in July.

Based on that data, here are programming languages listed next to their average annual salary from lowest to highest:

12. PERL – $US82,513

11. SQL – $US85,511

10. Visual Basic – $US85,962

9. C# – $US89,074

8. R– $US90,055

7. C – 90,134

6. JavaScript – $US91,461

5. C++ – $US93,502

4. JAVA – $US94,908

3. Python – $US100,717

2. Objective C – $US108,225

1. Ruby on Rails – $US109,460

While some of these coding languages can help you earn around $US100,000, train to become a Salesforce Architect if you want one of the highest paying jobs in tech. According to data from IT recruiting firm Mondo that was published back in March, Salesforce Architects can earn anywhere between $US180,000 and $US200,000.

