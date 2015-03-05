These are the 9 skills you need to get a tech job in New York City

If you’re a developer or programmer, here’s some good news: salaries for tech jobs are the highest they have ever been. But that doesn’t mean every job is equally lucrative — some skills are more valuable than others, and those skills vary depending on where you live.

If you’re looking to get a job in New York City, or Silicon Alley as it’s been appropriately nicknamed, there are specific programming languages and talents that are in high demand.

Last month LinkedIn compiled data about tech jobs in New York City, which includes the most in-demand skills, popular job titles, and more. The company was able to gauge which skills are in high demand by looking at the skills of candidates that have recently been hired for tech jobs in New York City.

User Interface Design Python Mobile Development Web Development C/C++ Computer Graphics and Animation Algorithm Design Cloud and Distributed Computing Game Development

