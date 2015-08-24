These are the most creative techie resumes we've ever seen

Jillian D'Onfro, Maya Kosoff
Brandon kleinman resumeFacebook/Brandon Kleinman

Before you can ace an interview for a new job, you have to get your foot in the door.

And these days, a traditional resume often just won’t cut it. 

We’ve found cool, eye-catching resumes on Instagram and Pinterest, but these are the most creative techie resumes we’ve seen over the years.

Aaron Tsai created an amazing interactive resume to get a job as an animator.

Aaron Tsai

For the full effect, check out the resume here.

To get the attention of Airbnb, Nina Mufleh made a resume that mirrored the design of the company's website.

Screenshot

Her resume immediately got her interviews with Uber, LinkedIn, and Airbnb.

This guy knows that his employers will stalk him on FB.

Facebook / Brandon Kleinman

Brandon created this Facebook album for potential employers.

Alice Lee created this entire website to attract the attention of Instagram.

Alice Lee

Check out the full site here.

Eric Gandhi landed an interview at Google with this company-themed resume.

Eric Gandhi

Be impressed.

After showing off his digital resume, Mike Freeman lets potential employers 'book a meeting' with him online.

Screenshot / Mike Freeman

Check it out here.

Craig Boute scored an interview with Apple when someone forwarded the company this resume.

Craig Boute

A QR code on the back of Victor Petit's resume launched a video of his lips to place onto the photo.

Screenshot / Victor Petit

Watch the video.

Philippe Dubost built a website that looks like a product page for Amazon.

Phildub.com

Unfortunately, he's off the market now, because he got hired.

Floyd Hayes 3D printed his head so he could leave it after an interview.

3Ders.org via Floyd Hayes

This is his personal website.

This woman made the world's first Vine resume.

Brian Murphy sent this Snapchat during his job hunt.

Brian Murray/Snapchat Screenshot

A company called Likeable recently started accepting Snapchats from applicants.

An engineer named Loren Burton created a beautiful resume to apply to a job at Airbnb.

PInterest

Here it is on Pinterest.

Josh Butler sold himself on eBay with his resume. He even got three bids.

creativeguerrillamarketing.com/Screenshot

He's off the market now, though.

Robby Leonardi created an incredible video game version of himself for his resume. It's even interactive.

Robby Leonardi/Screenshot

Check it out here for the full effect.

Mark Johnson's resume is a Pinterest pinboard.

Mark Johnson/Screenshot

Take a look at it here.

Ed Hamilton used Google Maps to showcase his copywriting experiences.

Google Maps/Screenshot

Take a look at it on Google Maps.

Aaron Sachs' resume was inspired by Google+.

Aaron Sachs

'This was something that was more as a side-project. As I'm now in IT, the type of infographic resume I created, especially in the South, doesn't do a whole lot of good for IT hiring managers. However, I did have quite a bit of comments outside of the job market about it,' he told Business Insider.

Ben Wong's Slideshare resume has been viewed 108,000 times.

Slideshare/Screenshot

View the whole thing here.

Alec Brownstein, a creative copywriter, paid for Google AdWords to show his resume website whenever top creative advertising executives Googled their own names.

YouTube/Screenshot

Take a look at the ingenious 'experiment,' as Brownstein calls it, here.

