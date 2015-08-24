These are the most creative techie resumes we've ever seen

Before you can ace an interview for a new job, you have to get your foot in the door.
And these days, a traditional resume often just won’t cut it.
We’ve found cool, eye-catching resumes on Instagram and Pinterest, but these are the most creative techie resumes we’ve seen over the years.
To get the attention of Airbnb, Nina Mufleh made a resume that mirrored the design of the company's website.
After showing off his digital resume, Mike Freeman lets potential employers 'book a meeting' with him online.
A QR code on the back of Victor Petit's resume launched a video of his lips to place onto the photo.
A company called Likeable recently started accepting Snapchats from applicants.
Robby Leonardi created an incredible video game version of himself for his resume. It's even interactive.
'This was something that was more as a side-project. As I'm now in IT, the type of infographic resume I created, especially in the South, doesn't do a whole lot of good for IT hiring managers. However, I did have quite a bit of comments outside of the job market about it,' he told Business Insider.
Alec Brownstein, a creative copywriter, paid for Google AdWords to show his resume website whenever top creative advertising executives Googled their own names.
