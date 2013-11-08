These Are The Best Techie Resumes We've Ever Seen

Before you can
ace an interviewfor a new job, you have to get your foot in the door.
And these days, a traditional resume often just won’t cut it.
We’ve found cool, eye-catching resumes on Instagram and Pinterest, but these are the most creative techie resumes we’ve seen over the years.
After showing off his digital resume, Mike Freeman lets potential employers 'book a meeting' with him online.
This woman created a cool Sliderocket presentation to get herself a job at a startup called Ridejoy.
A QR code on the back of Victor Petit's resume launched a video of his lips to place onto the photo.
h/t & love to dear friends @MeghanScibona @MonkeyPrime @SMiXeL for helping w/ my #TwitterResume http://t.co/uWRK2JVkC0 #HireDawnSiff
-- Dawn Siff (@dawnsiff) February 20, 2013
