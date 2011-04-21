The Top 25 Tech And Gadget Gurus You Should Follow On Twitter

Photo: Ellis Hamburger
With so much gadget news out there, it’s tough to keep track of what’s new.Do what we do and turn to Twitter. It’s a great way to get up to date reviews on the latest and greatest gadgets.
We’ve assembled 25 of the best tweeters you should follow to keep up with gadget news and tech how to’s. Click the link below to check them out.
David pogue is the god of the gadget world. He writes a weekly column for the New York Times and makes several appearances on news programs.
Follow him at @pogue
Lifehacker extraordinaire Adam Dachis can teach you how to do just about anything.
Whether it's hacking your iPhone, cleaning up your computer, or cleaning your blue jeans by putting them in the freezer, Dachis has a knack for coming up with ingenious solutions to everyday tech problems.
Find him at @adachis
Jim Dalrymple is the bearded reporter behind Loop Insight, one of the best and most well-connected Mac blogs online. He previously worked at MacWorld and MacCentral.
Dalrymple frequently breaks stories and provides humorous/insightful opinions about technology.
Find him at @jdalrymple
Boris is the Amsterdammer running The Next Web conference and blog.
The conference is a meeting place for tech entrepreneurs from around the world, and the blog is home to tech news and app reviews written from a different angle than you're used to.
Find him at @boris
Ben Parr is a vocal co-editor of Mashable, one of the biggest tech blogs on the web.
He not only posts links to articles on Mashable (as you would expect), but he also provides commentary and curated links to other interesting tech articles.
Find him at @benparr
Harry McCracken is TIME's intelligent and funny tech columnist who also runs Technologizer.com
Harry is the former editor in chief of PC Magazine and writes perceptive reviews for online services and apps alike.
Find him at @harrymccracken
Peter Rojas is one of the foremost gadget writers online, somehow managing to found both Gizmodo and Engadget (arguably the two top gadget websites online) within a three year period.
His newest endeavour, gdgt, hasn't been an enormous success but shows a lot of potential, combining gadgets and social networking. Rojas always seems to know what's coming next in tech.
Find him at @peterrojas
Joshua Topolsky was the editor in chief of Engadget for almost three years and is late night host Jimmy Fallon's tech consultant. Topolsky is currently working on a new startup with SB Nation.
Topolsky made a name for himself with his comprehensive and frank gadget reviews and commentary, as well as his prolific work as a record producer.
Find him at @joshuatopolsky
After Peter Rojas left Engadget, Ryan Block took over. In 2008, he too left Engadget and teamed up with Rojas to start gadget community gdgt.
Block has since been known as an internet tech personality, frequent guest on the Engadget show, and frequent guest on Leo Laporte's weekly tech podcast.
Find him at @ryan
John Gruber is the Apple/sports fanatic running DaringFireball.net, the most respected Apple opinion blog on the web.
Gruber has been notoriously successful at predicting Apple products and debunking Apple product rumours. Gruber comments daily on tech news and aggregates his favourite tech opinion articles from around the web.
Find him at @gruber
Whitson Gordon is a 24/7 tech blogger who will most likely respond to your tweet if you ask him a question, whether it's iOS or Android, Windows or Mac, and probably Linux too.
Gordon is a master fiddler who seems to remember everything.
Find him at @WhitsonGordon
WonderHowTo is our favourite way to get bite sized chunks of easy 'how to' articles.
Many of their articles are tech-oriented, such as 'How To Track Down An iPad 2' and 'How To Hack The New Apple Smart Cover To Fit The Original iPad.'
Find WonderHowTo at @WonderHowTo
How To Geek has great posts about how to get stuff done in your every day digital life.
Follow for tips on managing your PC, Mac, or Smartphone.
Find How To Geek at @howtogeek
XDA Developers is a forum for Android users. Follow XDA to stay up to date with the latest Android news, mods, and software leaks to unlock the true potential of your phone or tablet.
Follow XDA at @xdadevelopers
Gregory Han is the managing editor of Unplggd. He tweets a lot about how to manage your workspace and get the most out of your household gadgets.
Follow Gregory Han at @typefiend
Zach Epstein calls him BGR's 'resident curmudgeon,' but we'd give him more credit than that.
Epstein is a perceptive and knowledge gadget reviewer who we like to read.
Find him at @zacharye
Matt Brian is the Mobile Editor at TNW. He writes reviews and news about mobile gadgets.
Follow Matt Brian at @m4tt
Matt Buchanan is Gizmodo's hard-working managing editor. He writes reviews and news of the latest phones, tablets, and other tech gear.
Follow him at @mattbuchanan
Charlie White is a senior editor at Mashable. He writes a lot of reviews of mobile gadgets.
Follow him at @charlie_white
Jackie Cohen is the Editor of the blog All Facebook. She writes news and tips about everyone's favourite social network.
Follow her at @AllFacebook
Wesley Fenlon is a writer for the tech blog Tested. He writes news and reviews on mobile and personal tech.
Follow Wesley at @wesleyfenlon
Kevin Rose is the founder of Digg, and tweets a lot about the tech he uses.
You can follow him at @kevinrose
Veronica Belmont has been all over the tech scene, whether she's hosting video segments for CNET or writing.
She currently hosts weekly tech help video Tekzilla, and her boyfriend is gdgt man Ryan Block.
Follow Veronica at @Veronica
Leo Laporte is a tech expert that broadcasts from Premiere Radio Networks. He also makes several appearances on news programs and used to host shows on the ill-fated Tech TV.
Follow Laporte at @leolaporte
Rene Ritchie is the French Canadian master of iPhone apps and news, editing and writing for TiPb.com, one of the most well known iOS blogs.
Follow Rene at @reneritchie
