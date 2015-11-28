The 10 best tech jobs for people who want to have a life outside of work

The tech industry is filled with high-paying jobs.

Unfortunately, the tech industry is also notorious for demanding work schedules, in some cases pressuring people to work until they literally drive themselves crazy.

Glassdoor says that work-life balance in all jobs in all industries has been decreasing. On a 1 to 5 scale, employees gave work-life balance in their jobs an average rating of 3.5 in 2009, but only a 3.2 so far in 2015.

But it’s not that way for everyone, not even in the tech industry.

Glassdoor analysed its data and uncovered the top 10 tech jobs that got the highest scores.

These are the jobs with the most job openings ... Salesforce 1. Software Developer: active job openings: 3,330 2. Web Developer, 2,117 3. Data Analyst, 1,954

