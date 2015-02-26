$6,788 a month! Look at what interns earn at the 14 best tech internships in 2015

As spring draws near, a college student’s mind starts thinking about internship. So Glassdoor scanned its database of 27,500 open internships to help them decide.
It came up with a list of the 25 best internships in the land based on intern feedback. Not surprisingly, tech companies dominated the list, taking up half the spots.
Glassdoor ranked this list based on intern satisfaction, which interns offered on a scale from 1 to 5. To make it easier, we researched the salaries these companies offer, as reported by interns to Glassdoor.
Company: Broadcom (makes computer chips and electronics equipment)
Intern satisfaction rating: 4.1 out of 5
Interview difficulty rating: 2.9 out of 5
Salary: $US30.02/hr ($US5,203/month @ 40 hours per week)
Interns say:
'Great learning environment. Team was always willing to answer questions and help out.' -- Broadcom Software Engineering Intern (Irvine, CA)
Company: Hewlett-Packard
Intern satisfaction rating: 41. out of 5
Interview difficulty rating: 2.9 out of 5
Salary: $US24.05/hr ($US4168/month @40 hours per week)
Interns say:
'Great culture, hard work, great manager and mentor and good pay!: -- Hewlett-Packard Marketing Intern (Fort Collins, CO)
Company: National Instruments, makes electronics testing equipment
Intern satisfaction rating: 4.2 out of 5
Interview difficulty rating: 3.0 out of 5
Salary: $US17.01/hr ($US2,948/month @40 hours per week)
Interns say:
'Being an intern here was great. There is an entire structured intern program including training, intermediate evaluation and feedback sessions with a supervisor, and an exit interview.' -- National Instruments Software Engineer Intern (Austin, TX)
Company: Qualcomm, makes chips for mobile devices
Intern satisfaction rating: 4.2 out of 5
Interview difficulty rating: 3.0 out of 5
Salary: $US32.97/hr ($US5,714/month @ 40 hours per week)
'Great housing provided. Competitive compensation. Various intern events and guest lectures organised to enhance the overall experience.' -- Qualcomm Interim Intern (San Diego, CA)
Company: Intel
Intern satisfaction rating: 4.3 out of 5
Interview difficulty rating: 3.0 out of 5
Salary: $US5,988/month
Interns say:
'Excellent technical exposure, great collaborative team effort, ridiculous company benefits, and flexible timings.' -- Intel Engineering Intern (Santa Clara, CA)
Company: Microsoft
Intern satisfaction rating: 4.3 out of 5
Interview difficulty rating: 3.1 out of 5
Salary: $US6,699/month
Interns say:
'Great people and research environment with a lot of freedom. Above average benefits.' -- Microsoft Research Intern (Redmond, WA)
Company: Apple
Intern satisfaction rating: 4.4 out of 5
Interview difficulty rating: 3.1 out of 5
Salary: $US35.23/hr ($US6,106/month @ 40 hours per week)
Interns say:
'Smart people, strong pay, opportunity to work on meaningful projects as an intern.' -- Apple Finance Intern (Cupertino, CA)
Company: Epic Systems, software and technology for hospitals and health care.
Intern satisfaction rating: 4.4 out of 5
Interview difficulty rating: 3.1 out of 5
Salary: $US31.27/hr ($US5,420/month @40 hours per week)
Interns say:
'Very good compensation. Well defined project but lots of flexibility with where you can take it. Great HR team for interns - some fun event every few days.' -- Epic Systems Corporation Software Development Intern (Madison, WI)
Company: Yahoo
Intern satisfaction rating: 4.5 out of 5
Interview difficulty rating: 2.9 out of 5
Salary: $US32.36/hr ($US5,609/month @40 hours per week)
Interns say:
'Yahoo is a great place to work. The people are energetic and dedicated. Marissa is a great leader and is taking the company in the right direction.' -- Yahoo Technical Intern (Sunnyvale, CA)
Company: eBay
Intern satisfaction rating: 4.5 out of 5
Interview difficulty rating: 3.0 out of 5
Salary: $US36.83/hr ($US6,383/month @40 hours per week)
Interns say:
'I was working with top executives (as well as the CEO) which you would never expect from an internship. I doubt I would have been able to have this level of impact or freedom at any other company.' -- eBay Intern (San Jose, CA)
'I felt appreciated, guided, and really like I was a part of the team. Office culture is fantastic, as was the program for undergraduate interns, which included 'Bagel Wednesdays' (always a plus), mini-summits with John Donahoe and other executives, and, a very competitive salary.' -- eBay Public Relations Intern (San Jose, CA)
Company: Google
Intern satisfaction rating: 4.6 out of 5
Interview difficulty rating: 3.3 out of 5
Salary: $US6,788/month
Interns say:
'Millions of users used my project so even as an intern I really felt as if I was making an impact.' -- Google Software Engineer Intern (New York, NY)
'Very supportive & friendly managers, host, mentors and co-workers. Lots of training classes for personal development. Lots of resources. Almost everything/everyone is accessible.' -- Google Engineering Practicum Intern (Mountain View, CA)
Company: Facebook
Intern satisfaction rating: 4.6 out of 5
Interview difficulty rating: 3.1 out of 5
Average salary: $US6,058/month
Interns say:
'Great culture, easy to talk to anyone you want throughout the company. I felt like I was given a challenging task and able to grow as an engineer.' -- Facebook Software Engineering Intern (Menlo Park, CA)
'You are working on a very interesting problems, which actually affect more than a billion people. You also learn a lot from people around you.' -- Facebook Intern (New York, NY)
