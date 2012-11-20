Holiday Buyer's Guide: Here Are The Best Gifts In Tech This Year

Welcome to Business Insider’s tech gift guide for the 2012 Holiday season!



We put together our favourite tech gifts in the hottest categories like smartphones, tablets, TVs, and apps.

You can jump to a specific category by clicking one of the links below, or click here to flip through the complete list of must-have tech gifts >

Note: Many prices listed here come from Amazon, Best Buy, or the manufacturer. However, individual retailers tend to offer items at different prices, so it’s best to shop around before buying big items like televisions and computers.

Tablets

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Smartphones